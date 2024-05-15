Here’s why new UNBS boss may be kicked out of office very soon

Effective 13 May, 2024, Eng. James Nkamwesiga Kasigwa was appointed the new Executive Director of scandal ridden Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

However, his stay may be short-lived if the current developments are to go by.

It has now emerged that he may have not been the best candidate for the job after all.

A whistleblower alleges that whereas the job attracted over six candidates, two successful candidates were recommended to the scandal ridden line Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives led by elderly Francis Mwebesa by UNBS board or call it National Standards Council to make a final decision, Nkamwesiga was reportedly not among them.

A concerned citizen George Ahimbisibwe, through his lawyers of Wanambugo and Co. Advocates is Nkamwesiga’s tormentor.

It goes without mention that Eng.Nkamwesiga is replacing Dr. David Livingstone Ebiru, who was once implicated in allegedly bribing UNBS officials to maintain his job, charges that were later dropped by the IGG.

Daniel Richard Makayi Nangalama, the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Management and Financial Services who has been holding the ED forte in acting capacity ever since Ebiru was fired, is reportedly among those who seriously wanted the job and had invested a lot in its pursuit as we shall reveal in our subsequent publication plus why the Minister wanted an outsider.

