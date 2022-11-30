HE’S ALONE & FRIGHTENED…IN PAIN & DYING! Tycoon Kiwanuka’s sisters speak out in tell-all interview, expose Ex-Minister Maria

The media has for the past few days been awash with stories about the cold war raging on between Kampala mogul Mohan Kiwanuka’s wife Maria Kiwanuka and his siblings who include; Yudaya Nabanoba and Jalia Muwanga, plus their brother identified as Male Nsereko.

The saga started last Wednesday after Yudaya, Jalia and Nsereko were denied access to Kiwanuka’s residence along Prince Charles Drive in Kololo, on orders of his wife Maria, a former Minister for Finance and Economic Planning. Following the commotion that ensued after they were denied access to their brother, Yudaya and Jalia were swiftly booked into cells at Jinja Road Police, still on Maria’s orders, until close family members intervened by calling the wife to order, before directing the police to immediately release the sisters and their brother Nsereko, who had gone with them.

The gist of the matter is that Kiwanuka’s siblings fault his wife Maria for not only denying them access to him yet he is their brother but also peddling false accusations against them by alleging that they invaded their brother’s privacy. However, in a bid to establish the source of the disagreements between Kiwanuka’s wife Maria and his siblings, this publication took effort of talking to Yudaya and Jalia, such that they can give us their side of the story and here is what they say:-

The sisters reveal that their brother is reported to be doing badly health-wise, yet Maria, for reasons known to her alone, doesn’t want them to see him, the reason why she is hiding him in the house and denying them access to him.Yudaya and Jalia say they last had access to Kiwanuka in July this year, because that was when Maria started blocking their access to him.

The sisters reveal that there are a lot of things that have been going on in Kiwanuka’s life at the hands of Maria, which they cannot put in public due to the much respect they have for him as their brother. The two siblings say the last time they organised his birthday in May when turned 72 years , his state of health was appalling, because he could not recognise some of them, yet Maria keeps on insisting, to date, that his health condition is not alarming.

“Maria is alleging in the media that Kiwanuka contracted COVID-19 and that when we went to check him we took his photo and it leaked to the media. She claims that she is basing on this to deny us access to him. But that is not true,” Yudaya says.

She adds that: “Kiwanuka never got anywhere COVID-19, because he doesn’t move out at all since he is bedridden. He is kept indoors in isolation, in the care and mercy of maids to take care of him. We are not after Kiwanuka’s riches; all we want is to take him to some medical specialists but Maria is refusing us to give him another chance to live, claiming that doctors informed her nothing can be reversed about his health condition.”

They go on to add: “At one time we hired a specialist from Entebbe, who is an expert in handling Kiwanuka’s illness but we were denied access to him by Maria still. Our brother has been in isolation for close to four months now without any of us or his other relatives having access to him.”

Yudaya also reveals that Maria reached the extent of banning Kiwanuka’s children from past relationships from seeing their father on his sickbed.

“Maria embarrassed one of Kiwanuka’s daughters identified as Jordana, who is married to a Muzungu man, when she had taken her hubby and the grand kids to check on their grandfather by denying all of them access to him the entire time they were around until they travelled back to the United Kingdom,” Jalia says.

She explains that: “We are not after Kiwanuka wealth or property; all we want is to see our brother and comfort him in his time of adversities. Maria should know that she married a Muslim man, knowing he has an extended family of siblings and other children from his first wife. So, it doesn’t make sense for her to deny his children and siblings access to him. We are not rich but we can sustain ourselves.”

The sisters also reveal that Maria filed a case against them over the Wednesday incident when she barred them from accessing Kiwanuka’s residence in Kololo but when they reached Jinja Road Police Station, the District Police Commander realised that they have no case to answer after studying their matter and hence decided to release them without placing any charges.

“Whatever is being said that we want to take over Kiwanuka’s properties is not true. We are six siblings from the same mother and father with Kiwanuka, although our father had almost 40 children from different women. But Kiwanuka helped each of us, the six children with whom we share a mother, to acquire loans from Bank of Africa in which he has shares and we used those loans to start various business ventures, so we are not badly off,” Yudaya says.

“Whenever one of us completed paying the loan, he would tell him or her to acquire a new loan and invest the money in something else. We managed to set up our small real estate ventures which sustain us. He helped every sibling to transform their lives and we are not anywhere near fighting for his riches. All we are fighting for is his life and the right to have access to him as our sibling. We can assure you Kiwanuka has over 100 properties in Kampala and several houses in Kololo; so why would a rich man be isolated indoors without any specialist in regard to his ailments,” Yudaya wonders.

She goes on to explain that: “Another family friend, who is a former prominent politician in Nsimbi Ziwome zone, who is father to some musician, is having the same disease but he is far better health-wise after he received some medicine from a family friend in the USA. But why can’t Maria allow us to do the same thing for our brother? All this scuffle started after we went unannounced to Kiwanuka’s home one day and found him in a very bad state. That was around June. On seeing the terrible condition he was in, we decided to take him to hospital but Maria blocked us from doing so after she was informed by the maids before we could get out of the house. We used to go and help him do some simple exercises like helping him walk around but she banned us from doing that when she denied us access to him in July.”

“It is now four months without us knowing how our brother is doing,” Yudaya notes, adding that: “Maria reached the extent of petitioning the Law Council to cancel Kiwanuka’s controversial son Jordan Ssebuliba’s certificate and license, such that she could block him from practicing law, but that caused a bad blood between her and the other family members. I confronted her to stop the move but she instead got annoyed and that was when our differences started manifesting.”

The sisters also allege that there was a sinister move masterminded by Maria to sell off one of the properties Kiwanuka owns along Kawalya Kaggwa Road but they stopped her from selling it and since then bad blood has been brewing between them.

“We believe our in-law (Maria) is turning shame into anger especially because we questioned the documents she has been issuing, purporting the same to have been signed by our brother, yet he stopped signing documents in late 2019. We also stopped Maria’s intention to sell Kiwanuka’s land in Sonde after we informed him about it and took him there to see it before the illness had taken its toll on him. That too annoyed Maria and worsened the bad blood between us,” Yudaya says.

She further stresses: “In your media reports, you alleged that Maria gave us a house where we stay. That’s not true. Our mother had land in Nakulabye located behind the former legendary Suzana Night Club. When our brother acquired more properties, he decided to sell the land and shifted our mother to one of his flats at Tagore Crescent, in Kamwokya, where we looked after her until she passed on. At one time Kiwanuka called me and gave me a house on Kololo Hill. He took me to the house and I hired a painter to repaint it. But after doing some refurbishment on the house, Maria informed me that an ambassador had rented it and there was no way they were going to refund the one-year rent money the embassy had paid. I gave up on the house and my brother told me he would find me another place to live.”

Yudaya challenged Maria to prove to the world that Kiwanuka is okay as she claims by parading him to the public such that they can see him and determine whether he is really fine or not.

“What is very shocking is that Kiwanuka’s mobile phone line was switched off. Because of this he can no longer access his friends, siblings or other family members. If she claims that he is very fine, let her allow his friends and children to see him,” Yudaya says and further asserts: “Instead of allowing him access to proper healthcare, Maria hires general doctors, not specialists in Kiwanuka’s health condition yet she knows he is suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The isolation has worsened our brother’s health. What is most shocking is that he is kept indoors against his wishes, whereby he is confined in a special room after Maria moved him from his marital bedroom. All we want is Kiwanuka’s relatives and children to have access to him, especially during his last days on earth.”

"We are also calling upon anyone who can, to intervene and help us get access to our brother, such that we can maybe we take him to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi for specialised medical attention, because his current health condition can't allow him endure a flight to a hospital in Europe or America," Yudaya concludes. In our subsequent publication, we shall be revealing some of Kiwanuka properties that have been allegedly sold while he's in poor state and those that have bought them including senior government officials and at how much.

Hajjat Yudaya Nantege Nabanoba (left) and Hajjat Jalia Muwanga during the interview

