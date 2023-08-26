Hima Cement Boosts Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon 

Advertisements

Hima Cement Limited on Friday unveiled for the locals the apparel for the 2023 Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon slated for 2nd September in Kasese. The event took place at the establishment’s plant at Hima Town Council in Kasese.

The kit was first unveiled in Kampala on Wednesday this week but the unveiling in Kasese was meant to drum up locals for the event with the annual marathon less than a week away. Hima Cement officials, local leaders and marathon organizers graced the Friday event. Hima Cement are one of the sponsors of the marathon.

According to Hima Cement Head of Marketing, Philemon Mubiru, the Kasese people should get ready to run in the marathon for its health benefits but most importantly tap into the economic/business aspect of it.

“We encourage communities around Kasese District to take part in the marathon as runners or service providers,” Mubiru said adding that; “as Hima Cement Limited, we are honored that the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is one of those few events in the country that we can really give back to because it directly supports the community around where we manufacture our cement and it also promotes healthy living amongst participants.”

Edward Matumbwe from Equator Hikes, the organisers of the marathon thanked Hima Cement for accepting their vision. He revealed that the guiding principles of the marathon are; promoting tourism, promoting health, conservation of environment and local community development.

“We would like to see that the local community benefits from this marathon,” Matumbwe said adding that; “we thank Hima Cement for helping us in promoting the marathon’s guiding principles.”

Kasese is set to field a big number of runners and the local athletes have been holding mock runs as they seek for good finishes at the marathon. According to Matumbwe, there will be awards specifically meant for the local runners, an initiative meant to encourage running in the area. However, the local runners also qualify for overall awards.

Rev. Deacon, Gabriel Fataki, the Principal Officer in charge of Grants in the office of South Rwenzori Diocesan Bishop was one of the guests at the Hima Cement plant. He said that he is in full agreement with Equator Hikes’ guiding principles of the marathon adding that if followed properly, the event can be a game changer for the region.

Kasese District Internal Security Officer (DISO), Kennedy John has assured participants of security as his team has deployed measures to avert any potential threats.

“We want to assure you that Kasese is peaceful. There will be no chance for the enemy to cause any problem so enjoy yourselves, enjoy the marathon and enjoy Kasese,” the DISO said.

The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon will have runners competing in a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon and a 5km fun run.

Kits are now available for pick up at Station Xpress, Shop GF26, Forest Mall Logogo Bypass, Kembabazi Catering Centre in Naguru and the Marathon Grounds in Kasese from 30th August to 2nd September

