Hippos stretch Nile Special 7s lead after winning in Jinja

By Thomas Odongo

Nile Special 7s, Kyabazinga Sevens

Final

Jinja Hippos 07-00 Kobs

For the first time in the National Rugby Sevens Series, Jinja Hippos finally managed to win a circuit after they triumphed in the sixth event of the Nile Special 7s that came to a close on Sunday at Bugembe Stadium in Jinja.

Playing on home soil, Jinja Hippos who were crowd favorites beat title holders Kobs 07-00 in the final of the circuit dubbed Kyabazinga 7s.

Dennis Etwau scored the only try of the game at the stroke of halftime; he was the hero of the hometown crowd; everybody was cheering loud just after he dashed past Kobs’ pair of Kevin Arinaitwe and Pius Ogena to touchdown near the sticks.

It was Hippos fourth final out of six legs played this season. Before the two-day event at Bugembe, Hippos were beaten in the final of the second, third and fifth circuit only to come good in Jinja.

Hippos now stretch their lead on top of the 10-team Nile Special 7s table to 109 points, seven ahead of second-placed Heathens. Third-placed Kobs has 93 points.

The final (seventh) circuit of the Nile Special 7s will be played on 15th and 16th October 2022 at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala. This means that the series will return after over two weeks.

Hippos at least need a podium finish (first to third) in the season finale to hoist the overall title. A stumble for Heathens anywhere after the group stage could even make things easier for the Jinja based outfit.

