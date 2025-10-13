His Grace Dr Emmanuel Obbo to Commission Centenary Group’s Modern Commercial Complex in Mbale

Centenary Group is set to unveil its newest regional landmark; Centenary Group House – Mbale; on Saturday, 18th October 2025, in a grand ceremony to be officiated by His Grace Dr. Emmanuel Obbo, The Metropolitan Archbishop of Tororo.

Rising proudly in the heart of Mbale City, the building embodies Centenary Group’s commitment to extending modern infrastructure, financial inclusion, and opportunity across Uganda’s regions. It will serve as the regional office for Centenary Bank and a commercial hub open to both public and private sector institutions seeking premium office space in Eastern Uganda.

Centenary Group House – Mbale is a statement of belief in the potential of Eastern Uganda. Designed with sustainability and accessibility at its core, the new complex integrates smart energy systems, modern finishes, and customer-friendly spaces that reflect Centenary’s people-first philosophy.

Advertisements

“Centenary Group House – Mbale is a powerful statement of faith in regional Uganda,” said Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu, Chairman, Centenary Group.

“It demonstrates our belief that growth must not be centralized in Kampala. By extending modern financial infrastructure into Mbale, we are opening doors for enterprise, employment, and collaboration across sectors.”

The event will also highlight how Centenary Group is advancing Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap through investments in data infrastructure, digital payments, and regional expansion; all aimed at enabling people and businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

Following the launch, Centenary Group House – Mbale will be open for tenancy. Businesses, government agencies, NGOs, and startups will be able to rent space within the facility, gaining access to modern amenities, reliable power, secure connectivity, and proximity to Centenary Bank’s financial ecosystem.

“This building brings our brand promise to life,” added Illona Ndagire, Group Corporate Affairs Manager. “Beyond housing Centenary Bank, it will offer high-quality commercial space to both public and private sector players who wish to establish operations in Eastern Uganda. It’s about convenience, connection, and creating shared value.”

From Kampala to Mbale, innovation to enterprise, Centenary continues to invest where it matters most; in people, in opportunity, and in the promise of shared prosperity.

This new address in the East is a manifesto in stone and steel, a bold declaration that the future of Uganda’s economy will be written in every region.

About Post Author