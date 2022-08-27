His Holiness Gurudev pulls high profile dignitaries during Uganda visit

By Bob Tumwesigye

His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishakar, the founder of the Art of Living and a world peace envoy was on Wednesday evening hosted by the family of Miraj Harshad Barot at the Tirupati residence in Naguru, Kampala. During his address, Gurudev, who is visiting Uganda for the first time asked Ugandans to embrace unity, love and honesty on top of encouraging them to spread the message of peace.

His Holiness Gurudev in a group photo with Miraj family (Left) and Dr. Rugunda and his wife

The spiritual leader also shared his vision of a stress-free and violence-free Uganda, skilling the youth, empowering women, socio-economic development, holistic wellness and many other initiatives that the Art of Living has pioneered towards making the world a better place.

He said that his organization is willing to send skilled IT personnel to train the youths in Uganda in computer technology and other many other aspects that will help them to create employment for themselves. He thanked Mr. Miraj Barot, the Managing Director of Tirupati Investments in Uganda and his family for giving him a warm reception at his home. “I have found Uganda is a very good place to be, welcoming people, very good climate and I am going with Africa,” he said.

His Holiness after receiving a gift from Dr. Rugunda

He said that the Art of Living is more of a principle, a philosophy of living life to its fullest. “It is more of a movement than an organization. Its core value is to find peace within oneself and to unite people in our society – of different cultures, traditions, religions, nationalities; and thus reminding us all that we have one goal to uplift human life everywhere,” he said. Gurudev has spearheaded a number of unprecedented worldwide movements for a stress-free, violence-free society.

Through his programs and teachings, he has set up a network of organisations including the Art of Living and the International Association for Human Values. The function was also graced by the former Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, who thanked Gurudev for sparing some time to visit Uganda and encouraged him to come and invest in the country because of the prevailing peace. “When you come here you will make more money on top of improving the lives of our people,” Dr. Rugunda said. The function was attended by the who is who in Kampala including the DPP Jane Frances Abodo, John Rujoki Musinguzi, the Commissioner URA, Bishop Sheldon Mwesigye of Ankole Diocese, Monsg. Charles Kasibante, Shedrack Nzeire, the NRM Chairman of Kiruhura District and the leader of the Bahai faith in Uganda. His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishakar arrived in Uganda at the beginning of this week.

Miraj, the CEO of Tirupati Group interacts with John Musinguzi, the URA CG

During his visit to the country, Gurudev has interacted with the media, several prominent dignitaries and the community. On Tuesday, he addressed a huge congregation of business leaders and entrepreneurs at Serena Hotel and the event was attended by Edward Ssekandi, the former Vice President. He also meet with the Indian community at Hotel Africana, Kampala and interacted with the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E A. Ajay Kumar. A string of meetings followed during the day with Gurudev interacting with Ms.

Kabayo M Grace (Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties), Rev. Canon Aaron Mwesigye (Director for Religious Affairs in the Office of the President), businessmen and groups from neighboring countries. He has been to over 100 countries, educating people about social, economic and political developments in their countries. On Wednesday, he visited Karamoja region. From Uganda, he will be visiting Tanzania before he flies back to India.

Biography

Gurudeve was born in 1956 in southern India. At the age of 4 years, astonished his teachers by reciting the Bhagavad Gita, an ancient Sanskrit scripture.

He became a scholar in Vedic literature and obtained a degree in modern science. He has been engaged in peace negotiations and counselling in conflict zones around the world. He has shown expertise in bringing opposing parties to the negotiating table in areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Colombia, Venezuela, the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Kashmir and Bihar. In recognition of his initiatives, the Supreme Court of India appointed him as one of the three mediators to resolve the Ayodhya conflict which finally ended in 2019.

In 1981, Gurudev established The Art of Living, an educational and humanitarian Non-Governmental Organisation that works in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations.

Present in 156 countries, it formulates and implements lasting solutions to conflicts and issues faced by individuals, communities and nations. In 1997, Gurudev founded the International Association for Human Values (IAHV) to foster human values and lead sustainable development projects. He has pioneered and supported movements to revive ethics in public life such as India Against Corruption and the World Forum for Ethics in Business. He has reached out to an estimated 450 million people worldwide through personal interactions, public events, teachings, Art of Living workshops and humanitarian initiatives.

Not since Mahatma Gandhi has one person united people of different traditions and faiths into a spiritual communion across the length and breadth of India. He has brought to the masses ancient practices which were traditionally kept exclusive, and has designed many self-development techniques which can easily be integrated into daily life to calm the mind and instil confidence and enthusiasm.

These techniques have helped thousands overcome depression and violent and suicidal tendencies. One of Gurudev’s most unique offerings to the world is the Sudarshan Kriya, a powerful breathing technique that facilitates physical, mental, emotional and social well-being. He has been conferred with several awards including the highest civilian awards of Mongolia, Paraguay and Colombia, the Padma Vibhushan (2016), highest annual civilian award of India and honorary Doctorates from 21 international institutions. Gurudev has addressed several international forums, including the United Nations Millennium World Peace Summit (2000), the World Economic Forum (2001, 2003) and several parliaments across the globe. Gurudev is the Lifetime President of Sri Sri University.

He is a member of the Amarnath Shrine Board (appointed by Government of Jammu and Kashmir, India) and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, India. He was appointed the Chairman of Reception Committee for the 500th anniversary celebrations of the Coronation of Krishnadevaraya (by Government of Karnataka, India). He travels to nearly 40 countries every year, exemplifying his call to globalise wisdom. His universal and simple message is that love and wisdom can prevail over hatred and distress.