HIT & RUN: Drunk Mbarara hospital finance boss knocks one dead

An official working in the finance department at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, western Uganda is in trouble after allegedly being involved in a hit and run accident that claimed the life of one person.

Another one reportedly escaped with injuries.

A police source attached to Mbarara Central Police confided in this publication that the incident happened last Sunday.

The hospital official-Franks- was reportedly returning from a night out at Memory Pub in Mbarara town in company of drink mates.

Franks was allegedly driving a government vehicle- Toyota pickup belonging to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital in the wee hours.

“He was returning from the local bar with his closest colleagues to whom they always frequent the bar together by the time the incident happened,” a police source told this publication.

A bodaboda cyclist who is said to have witnessed the incident said Franks knocked two people and one died on spot.

The eyewitness who appeared shocked claimed that Franks drove off immediately but he was able to identify his car adding that he knew him as a senior official at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

Sources say following the incident, Franks reportedly took his vehicle to one of the garages in Mbarara for repairs, but there is CCTV footage which captured everything.

POLICE MUTE

We are told some officers from Mbarara police learnt about the incident and instead plotted to keep it a secret with Franks after reportedly wetting their beaks.

“He bribed the police officers to give the case a blind eye and that’s why his car was neither impounded nor recording this case at police.That man is actually arrogant and he claims to be connected in security circles,” revealed a source.

It is understood there were disagreements in sharing the bribe offered by Franks to the police officers and this is how the matter may have leaked to this publication.

We are also told that one of Franks drink mates was also not happy with the version of events and decided to tip off the victims’ families, it is alleged.

We are told he is secretly trying to settle the matter with the victims’ families so that it does not come to the attention of top officials at Mbarara Central police Station.

“Even the Administration at his workplace is aware but has deliberately chosen to keep silent instead of helping the voiceless family. They even never covered burial expenses on behalf of the colleague,” adds the source.

For now, this case remains limited to only a few individuals, especially Franks drink mates and a few police officers.

The victims’ families are also planning to involve the Office of the Resident District Commissioner should police downplay this case that implicates a government official.

They are also soon petitioning the Minister of Internal Affairs Gen.Kahinda Otafiire to intervene should police fail to act.

Cases of hit and run are reportedly increasing, according to Uganda Police Records.

But the rate at which perpetrators are being brought to book is very low and this is blamed on corruption in the force.

However, for the interest of justice to the voiceless bereaved family, this publication will keep updating the readers.

Police, Franks and Mbarara Referral hospital officials have been contacted for a comment.

