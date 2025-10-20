HIV SURGE! Ugandan MPs to Get Live-Demo-Condom Use Lessons

KAMPALA — In a rather unusual move, the Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) has proposed to train Members of Parliament on how to use condoms — yes, practically — so they can better teach their voters how to protect themselves from HIV/AIDS.

The proposal, made by Ruth Ssenyonyi, the UAC Board Chairperson, shocked some MPs but was warmly welcomed by others during a meeting with Parliament’s Committee on HIV/AIDS and Related Matters on October 15, 2025.

“Maybe one day we won’t just come here to give you reports, but also to give you demonstrations — for example, how to use condoms,” Ssenyonyi said, triggering laughter in the room. “You may think you know, but teaching others requires deeper understanding.”

‘Some MPs Have Never Used a Condom’

Advertisements

Committee Chairperson Sarah Kayagi Netalisile backed the proposal, admitting that some lawmakers — including devout Catholics — have never used a condom in their lives.

“We have members who are new to this Committee and have never used a condom,” she said candidly. “So training them would be a great job. Otherwise, if they speak to people living with HIV without proper knowledge, they might offend them.”

HIV Infections on the Rise

Uganda recorded 38,000 new HIV infections in 2024, according to UAC statistics. Women — especially young women aged 15 to 24 — accounted for over 22,000 of those cases.

In some fishing communities, HIV prevalence has reached a shocking 37%, compared to the national average of 5.4%.

Experts blame declining condom use, risky sexual behavior, and limited access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Condoms Still the Best Defense

Despite stigma and jokes around the proposal, UAC insists condoms remain the most effective weapon against HIV, unintended pregnancies, and other sexually transmitted infections.

“Condoms offer triple protection. MPs are opinion leaders; they must be equipped to teach the public right,” Ssenyonyi emphasized.

The Commission hopes that by turning Parliament into a classroom, Uganda can turn the tide in its battle against HIV — one condom lesson at a time.

About Post Author