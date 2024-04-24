Hoima man clobbers wife after denying him access to Kandahar

By Our Reporter

Hoima: Police in Hoima City are holding Steven Nyakatura, aged 42 and a resident of Kibati cell, Hoima East City Division for allegedly assaulting his wife after denying him conjugal rights.

According to Julius Allan Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson, it is alleged that Nyakatura allegedly used a high-heeled shoe to beat his wife, Christian Murungi, aged 42, after she refused to have usual bed affairs with him.

Hakiza informed the press that Nyakatura, who is currently a suspect, was arrested on Monday this week. Police explained that information gathered on the ground indicates that the woman allegedly denied the man access to Kandahar after the man had declined to bathe. This reportedly angered the man to punch on the woman, injuring her on the head, around the neck and other parts of the body.

Hakiza says that after realizing that the woman was seriously bleeding, he called his friends, lying that he had caught his wife with another man in their house, leading to a fight.

Murungi is currently receiving treatment at Divine Clinic Duhaga. Hakiza advises men to be patient with their wives, especially when they refuse to give them access to Kandahar because at times women also have their own problems.

About Post Author