Honda, Boda boda riders ink deal

Honda by Markh has inked a deal with 10 leading Boda Boda Associations, a move geared towards economic empowerment of hundreds of thousands of young people and their households around the country.

Accordingly, the partnership, dubbed a special scheme, will create unique opportunities for thousands of Boda Boda Associations members to access the world’s leading motorcycle renowned for its durability, reliability, and cost effectiveness in maintenance.

“We have created a business incubation program dubbed Club 110, a first of its kind in the country for any motorcycle dealer and the chief aim of this club is to facilitate the ease of ownership of the world’s strongest motorcycle,” said Maria Namusoke Kamoga, Managing Director, Markh Automobile said during the partnership launch on Tuesday in the presence of Minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye.

She further adds that “Honda is all about enabling mobility and growth in a safe and sustainable way. Honda is about creating long lasting economic impact for the rider and their dependents; lifting people out of poverty, creating positive impact in our local communities, and creating more economic empowerment and opportunities in the society at large.”

According to Kamoga, every great dream needs a strong, reliable and dependable partner ready to stand the test of time and therefore Boda boda riders can expect a reliable partner in Honda ready to build their dreams—durable, cost-effective tool for sustainable economic empowerment and financial freedom.

“This shows our commitment to empowering our stakeholders for long term economic sustainability. We know too well that empowering the individual is empowering the nation.

“As Honda, our core business is socio-economic empowerment of the people of Uganda. We deal in more than motorcycles, we deal in hope, we power dreams, we create sustainable opportunities, we give people a platform to pursue and achieve their entrepreneurial ambitions.

“Economic empowerment means better living experience, better education for children, better health for the family, and better health means long life, and long life means the opportunity to achieve all your dreams and enjoy the fruits of your labor,” Kamoga explained.

Marketed and sold in almost all countries in the world, Honda has since 1948 produced over 400 million motorcycles globally.

“We have come into the market with a different approach to business, we are versatile and a pleasure to do business with. Honda is the answer to your prayers as a boda boda entrepreneur. Do you have a dream? At Honda we’ve got the power. We believe anyone can start where they are, use what they have and become everything they wish to become. At Honda we believe that all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. At Honda we believe that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. While others ask the question why in the face of obstacles and difficulties, at Honda we ask the question why not? We believe life is all about dreams, hopes, and the visions of the future,” Kamoga further stressed.

