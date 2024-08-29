Horror as K’la bizman is found with 24 human skulls, blood, snakes & military fatigue

Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which Geoffrey Ddamulira, a self-proclaimed traditional healer was found with 24 human skulls in his shrine.

The incident happened in Kitaka zone, Busega Lubaga division in Kampala when an operation by the leaders of the traditional healers in the area carried out an operation against quack traditional healers.

“This was a routine operation against unlicenced traditional healers that we found Damulira’s activities questionable and asked police to intervene,” Ssalongo Ssabasamize Karim Walyabira , the leader of traditional healers said.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said when Walyabira reported the matter to police, a search was carried out at Ddamulira’s home and shrine where several human skulls and other items were found.

“The team responded to the scene where a such was conducted and 24 suspected human skulls, two plastic bottles containing suspected blood, 14 pieces of clothes of army uniform, leopard skins and heads of big snakes were recovered,” Owoyegyire said.

He said the suspect is currently detained at Nateete police station as investigations into the matter continue .

According to locals, they always thought Ddamulira was a businessman and were astonished to hear that he was found with human skulls.

“It is embarrassing that a man can be with human skulls and stay in our area yet we don’t know. We always thought he was a businessman,” one of the residents said.

The residents noted it is high time leaders of traditional healers carried out routine operations against owners of shrines in the different parts of the country.

Last month, police recovered 17 human skulls from a shrine in the central district of Mpigi, about 41km (25 miles) from Kampala.

Both discoveries have been linked to human sacrifice for ritual purposes.

Some people in many African countries believe that magic charms made from human body parts will bring them good luck, for example to become rich, or alternatively to curse their enemies.

