Hottest Categories To Watch Out For At The Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards 2022

Five design elements are part of the 8th edition’s categories that celebrate a brand-new era in fashion and reflect the emergence of fashion satisfaction within the creative African fashion space.

The Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards 2022 will be live and air on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

“Over the past two years, Africa has gained a distinct kind of synergy,” said Brian Ahumuza, ASFA’s CEO. “The Awakening,” this year’s theme, “suggests we are entering a new wave of undisputed African greatness,” said Brian Ahumuza, ASFA’s CEO.

But which of these categories should the general public pay the most attention to? Here we go!

1. Honorary Awards

These are the most prestigious awards given to individuals with exceptional achievements and contributions to the African fashion industry. The public does not vote on honorary awards. The SFA Board designates them.

2. The designer awards

recognize creative excellence in the business of fashion design. The Awards celebrate brands, companies, and personalities that have significantly advanced the fashion industry through their work. The award winners are decided through public voting and internal deliberations by the ASFA Board.

3. Fashion Awards

By fostering business and public perception through innovative approaches to fashion, style, and design, fashion awards recognize visionaries who have become major drivers of fashion. The award winners are decided through public voting and internal deliberations by the ASFA Board.

4. Music in Fashion

The Music in Fashion award category focuses on the fashionable aspect of the music industry. The awards emphasize the role of fashion in music and celebrate those who have creatively merged both worlds. The award winners are decided through public voting and internal deliberations by the ASFA Board.

5. Fashion Personalities

The awards honor personalities for their futuristic approach to fashion through the way they present themselves. The award winners will be decided through public voting and internal deliberations by the ASFA board.

Winners of the Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards 2022 are chosen in part by the voting academy and the general public. A prestigious collection of fashion industry experts from modeling, fashion design, cinema, public relations, influencers, and creative arts make up this organization.

