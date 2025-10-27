Housing Finance Bank and C-Care Host Health Camp to Improve Wellness in Katanga Region

As part of the ongoing Customer Service Month, Housing Finance Bank has held a community health camp in partnership with C-Care at St. Peter’s Church of Uganda, Katanga in Wandegeya. The event aimed to bring essential health services closer to the community by providing convenient access to medical check-ups, preventive screenings, and wellness advice within a familiar and easily accessible location.

The health camp attracted over 500 participants, offering a comprehensive suite of medical services aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and wellness. Attendees received free screening and testing for common illnesses, including STIs, hepatitis B screening and Vaccination, Malaria, HIV, polio and prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

In a timely alignment with the global observance of World Polio Day on 24th October, the camp also provided Polio vaccinations to support ongoing eradication efforts. Beyond diagnostics, participants benefited from personalized consultations and counseling services, where qualified medical professionals offered expert guidance on nutrition, physical fitness, and healthy lifestyle practices, reinforcing the importance of proactive health management

Advertisements

The event underscored the importance of accessible healthcare and preventive services, especially in underserved communities like Katanga. Through one-on-one interactions, medical staff addressed individual health concerns and emphasized simple yet effective lifestyle changes that can significantly improve overall well-being. The camp served as a platform for education and awareness, reinforcing that health is a critical pillar of both personal and community development.

Peace Ayebazibwe, the Executive Director at Housing Finance Bank, highlighted the significance of the initiative: “At Housing Finance Bank, we see our role as extending beyond financial services. By holding this health camp, we are celebrating our customers while contributing to the well-being of the communities we serve. This initiative reflects our commitment to fostering sustainability for all and aligns with the Global Sustainable Development Goal 3, which emphasizes good health and well-being as a foundation for progress. Healthy communities are empowered communities, and we are proud to support our customers in living fuller, healthier lives.”

At C-Care Foundation, we emphasize the importance of health education and encourage community members to take charge of their health and participate in medical outreach programs. Together with partners like Housing Finance Bank, we are making vital healthcare accessible to those who need it most.” Said Prudence Asobola the Manager at C-Care Uganda.The collaboration highlights Housing Finance Bank’s commitment to holistic customer care, recognizing that financial security and personal well-being are interconnected. By providing access to quality healthcare and wellness guidance, the Bank is celebrating its customers while promoting sustainable, long-term community development and contributing to national and global health priorities.

Housing Finance Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in Uganda with a purpose to finance a sustainable future for all through offering convenient, affordable, and relevant solutions for 58 years.

First incorporated as a private limited company in 1967 as Housing Finance Company Uganda Limited, carrying out business as a non-banking credit institution providing mortgage finance and accepting savings deposits from the public, the bank became licensed and regulated by Bank of Uganda as a Commercial Bank in 2007, to carry on the business of banking under the Financial Institutions Act and changed into a public limited liability company known as Housing Finance Bank Limited. Housing Finance Bank’s vision is to be the preferred business and consumer bank with a focus on Housing finance.

The Bank boasts of 18 branches spread out across Uganda.

About Post Author