Housing Finance Bank Earns National Recognition for Advancing Agriculture and Small Business Recovery

Housing Finance Bank received two prestigious national awards in recognition of its pivotal role in strengthening Uganda’s economic resilience. The Bank was honored by Bank of Uganda with the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) Award and the Small Business Recovery Fund (SBRF) Award.

These awards presented last week during the Second Award Ceremony of the Agricultural Credit Facility and inaugural ceremony for the Small Business Recovery Fund at Sheraton Hotel highlight the Bank’s instrumental role in expanding access to affordable finance for farmers and small businesses; sectors that are the backbone of Uganda’s economy.

Housing Finance Bank received the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) Award in recognition of its strong participation in the government-led initiative aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity in Uganda. Through this collaboration, the Bank has played a pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion for small-scale farmers who constitute 80% of the country’s agricultural sector empowering them to transition from subsistence farming to more sustainable, commercial agricultural practices.

At the same time, Housing Finance Bank was also awarded the Small Business Recovery Fund (SBRF) Award, recognizing its steadfast commitment to revitalizing Uganda’s small business sector. According to the latest performance report on the Fund, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) account for 93% of the total beneficiaries. The Bank has played a crucial role in extending essential financial support to these enterprises, many of which were adversely affected by recent economic disruptions helping them stabilize operations, safeguard jobs, and actively contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

Hon. Evelyn Anite, Minister of State Privatization and Investment and the Guest of Honor at the event, applauded the achievements of participating banks and the efforts of the Bank of Uganda in spearheading these initiatives. “Thank you very much, Bank of Uganda, for organizing this awards ceremony to recognize top-performing banks in the ACF and SBRF. I was happy to learn that the ACF capital has grown from UGX 330 billion to UGX 1.2 trillion, significantly expanding access to finance for agriculture,” she said. Her remarks underscored the growing national impact of these financing programmes and the vital role of financial institutions like Housing Finance Bank in supporting Uganda’s development goals.

“Receiving these awards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting Uganda’s key economic drivers; agriculture and small businesses,” said Angela Ndawula, Head of Business and Institutional Banking at Housing Finance Bank.

“Over the years, HFB has supported over 1,700 MSMEs and contributed to the creation of more than 250,000 jobs. We are proud to be part of initiatives that not only provide access to affordable financing but also empower entrepreneurs and farmers to scale their operations, create jobs, and build resilient communities.

The double recognition reaffirms Housing Finance Bank’s commitment to driving inclusive economic growth and strengthening priority sectors essential to Uganda’s long-term development. The Bank remains a trusted partner in national progress, delivering financial solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities across the country.

