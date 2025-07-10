Housing Finance Bank Hosts Customer Forum in Mbale to Strengthen Community Engagement in the Eastern Region

Housing Finance Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to building strong, community driven banking experiences during its Eastern Region Customer Forum held in Mbale. The event brought together customers, business leaders, and local stakeholders under the theme “Delighting our customers at every touch point and marks the second in a series of regional customer engagement events hosted by the Bank, following a successful session held earlier in Fort Portal City in the Western Region.

The forum held last week was both a celebration and a listening moment, designed to deepen the bank’s engagement with the region, gather customer opinions and co-create solutions that address customer needs. .

Carolyne Agudo, Head of Customer Experience, emphasized about staying connected to the people they serve.”Customer experience is about more than service; it is about building trust through every interaction.” said Agudo. We aim to walk with our customers through every stage of their financial journey; from home ownership and business growth to digital convenience. That journey begins with empathy and continues with precision,”added Agudo.

One of the standout solutions discussed at the customer engagement forum was Zimba Mpola Mpola, an affordable housing solution designed for customers building incrementally. According to the bank, this product was developed in direct response to customer feedback in regions like Mbale, where many individuals aspire to build homes in phases without financial strain.

Addressing the audience, Philip Amodoi Emunot, Branch Distribution Manager, noted that the region continues to show resilience and growth across sectors like agriculture, logistics, and education.

“We are enabling businesses to scale through solutions tailored for this region’ s unique dynamics,” he said, referencing offerings like Vehicle and Asset Financing, Trade Finance, and working capital support.

The bank also reaffirmed its commitment to convenience banking, including Agent Banking, mobile and internet banking, and card services, all designed to meet customers wherever they are.

Stephen Okware, Branch Manager for Mbale, encouraged participants to refer relatives abroad to explore the bank’s Diaspora banking which enables Ugandans in the diaspora to invest confidently in properties and enterprises back home.

Two longtime customers, His Royal Highness Mr. Jude Mudoma, the Umukuka of Bugisu, and Dr. Boaz Mbagaya Aruho, Director of Mbale People’s Hospital, shared reflections of their 25-year relationship with the bank. From accessing salary loans to achieving home ownership, their journeys highlighted volumes about the impact of customer-focused financial solutions.

Housing Finance Bank reaffirmed its commitment to the Mbale community, through delivering consistent, high-quality customer service, empowering local teams, and building lasting partnerships. The bank emphasized that true impact comes from listening to customers, responding with tailored solutions, and being present at every step of their financial journey.

