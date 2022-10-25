Housing Finance Bank Launches “Bwepwa” Remote Account Opening via The HFB Mobile Banking App

Kampala, Uganda. Housing Finance Bank Uganda (HFB), the leading mortgage provider and one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in Uganda, has officially launched their account opening service available on their Mobile Banking App, in a campaign dubbed “Bwepwa”.

The HFB Mobile Banking App is a self-service platform which enables customers to send and receive money, track bank account activity, pay bills, load airtime and now, open a Housing Finance Bank account instantly without visiting the branch. This offers the customer a faster, more convenient way to start banking with Housing Finance Bank, hence the name “Bwepwa”. The app can be downloaded from the app store on any smartphone and is available for both new and existing customers.

“We are ever improving our customers’ banking experience. Today, we take another stride on this journey through the launch of our new account opening service. Customers can now open an account with us from wherever they are, whenever they want by simply downloading the HFB Mobile Banking App.” Michael K. Mugabi, Managing Director at Housing Finance Bank said.

Peace K. Ayebazibwe, the Executive Director at Housing Finance Bank added that; “Customers who open their account through the Mobile Banking App can opt to get a MasterCard to enable them make payments at a point of sale, as well as withdraw money from the ATM or agent locations.”

First incorporated as a private limited company in 1967 as Housing Finance Company Uganda Limited carrying out business as a non-banking credit institution providing mortgage finance and accepting savings deposits from the public. It became licensed and regulated by Bank of Uganda as a commercial Bank in 2007 to carry on the business of banking under the Financial Institutions Act and changed into a public limited liability company known as Housing Finance Bank Limited.

About Post Author