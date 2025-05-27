Housing Finance Bank Powers a Smart Start to the Back-to-School Season

As the new school term approaches, Housing Finance Bank is offering timely support to parents, guardians, and school administrators with tailored financial solutions designed to ease the expenses of the back-to-school season

From tuition to uniforms and school supplies, the start of a new term often comes with financial strain. To help manage these demands, Housing Finance Bank offers flexible financing options that provide fast access to funds, competitive interest rates, and convenient repayment terms—ensuring children return to school on time, without disruption.

Housing Finance Bank has simplified the school fees payment process through multiple channels, including HFB branches, the Mobile Banking App, Corporate and Internet Banking as well as the USSD code *225# . Parents can also conveniently pay school fees using URA PRN codes or SchoolPay at any of the Bank’s 1,343 agent locations across Uganda, making the payment process smoother than ever.These options offer the flexibility and accessibility families need.

“At Housing Finance Bank, we understand that the back-to-school season can be financially demanding for many families and institutions. That’s why we have designed flexible, accessible solutions that ease the pressure and empower our customers to focus on what truly matters—supporting their children’s education and future,” said Patience Bayenda, Head of Products at Housing Finance Bank

For schools, Housing Finance Bank offers specialized collection accounts designed to streamline payments and simplify financial reconciliation. These accounts not only enhance operational efficiency for administrators but also offer flexible payment options for families. For school proprietors, they can secure working capital of up to UGX 200 million with HFB School Bridge Financing, helping them manage operational costs and bridge funding gaps at the start of term.

Additionally, HFB customers can take advantage of VISA Debit and Prepaid Cards for secure, cashless back-to-school shopping at leading retail outlets across the country. These cards make it easier for parents to track spending and manage their budgets.

Housing Finance Bank reaffirms its commitment to supporting education by offering accessible, relevant, and impactful financial services. Families and institutions are invited to explore these offerings and enjoy a more organized, stress-free back-to-school season.

For more information, customers are encouraged to visit any Housing Finance Bank branch, contact the customer service team on 0800211082.

Housing Finance Bank focuses on making banking easy and enabling customers to be in control of their financial and banking needs. First incorporated as a private limited company in 1967 as Housing Finance Company Uganda Limited, carrying out business as a non-banking credit institution, providing mortgage finance and accepting savings deposits from the public. Subsequently, the Bank became licensed and regulated by the Bank of Uganda as a Commercial Bank in 2007 to carry on the business of banking under the Financial Institutions Act and changed into a public limited liability company known as Housing Finance Bank Limited.

