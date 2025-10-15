Housing Finance Bank Secures 100 Acres from Kooki Kingdom to Propel its Tiny Forests Initiative

In a powerful move to champion environmental conservation and sustainable community development, Housing Finance Bank has received a generous donation of 100 acres of land from the Kooki Kingdom. This land will be dedicated to the Bank’s flagship Tiny Forests Initiative, which aims to plant 1 million trees by 2027. The Bank’s Tiny Forests Initiative not only aligns with Uganda’s environmental sustainability agenda but also supports the Bank’s broader mission of empowering communities through responsible and inclusive development.

The donated land will serve as a key site for afforestation, contributing significantly to national climate action goals by restoring degraded ecosystems, improving biodiversity, and fostering green livelihoods for local communities.

This partnership represents a vital step forward in Uganda’s green transformation and highlights the shared commitment between traditional institutions and the financial sector to safeguard the country’s natural heritage. This initiative also aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

“We are incredibly honored by Kooki Kingdom’s generous gesture and their shared vision for a greener Uganda,” said Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head Marketing and Communications at Housing Finance Bank. “This land donation brings us closer to our goal of planting one million trees by 2027. Beyond trees, this initiative is about restoring hope for healthier communities, thriving biodiversity, and sustainable livelihoods. It also aligns with the Bank’s high-impact goals of promoting sustainable housing, accelerating financial inclusion, and fostering the growth of enterprises, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future” she said.

The Kooki Kingdom expressed strong enthusiasm for being part of this transformative environmental movement, underscoring the vital role that cultural institutions play in championing environmental stewardship. By partnering with Housing Finance Bank on the Tiny Forests Initiative, the Kingdom is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development and the preservation of Uganda’s natural heritage. Speaking on behalf of the Kingdom, the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Idd Ahmed Kiwanuka, remarked, “We are proud to stand alongside Housing Finance Bank in this visionary initiative. This partnership reflects our shared values and our dedication to protecting the environment for future generations. We thank the Bank for recognizing the importance of cultural leadership in driving meaningful change.” he stated.

Housing Finance Bank will collaborate closely with Greening Africa, environmental specialists, local government authorities, and grassroots community organizations to advance this sustainable development initiative.

Together, this partnership stands as a beacon of collaborative action where tradition meets innovation in the service of people and planet.

Housing Finance Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in Uganda with a purpose to finance a sustainable future for all through offering convenient, affordable, and relevant solutions for 58 years.

First incorporated as a private limited company in 1967 as Housing Finance Company Uganda Limited, carrying out business as a non-banking credit institution providing mortgage finance and accepting savings deposits from the public, the bank became licensed and regulated by Bank of Uganda as a Commercial Bank in 2007, to carry on the business of banking under the Financial Institutions Act and changed into a public limited liability company known as Housing Finance Bank Limited. Housing Finance Bank’s vision is to be the preferred business and consumer bank with a focus on Housing finance.

The Bank boasts of 18 branches spread out across Uganda.

