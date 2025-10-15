Housing Finance Bank Secures ISO 2700:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Customer Data Security

Top Housing Finance Bank and Certi-Trust executives pose for a group photo with the ISO certificate during the handover in Kololo

Housing Finance Bank has achieved the ISO 27001:2022 Certification, a globally recognized standard for information security. This certification confirms that the bank has robust systems in place to protect customer data, ensuring privacy, accuracy, and accessibility of information in an increasingly digital world.

For everyday customers, this means that Housing Finance Bank takes concrete steps to safeguard personal and financial information. From online banking to mobile transactions, the bank now meets international standards for managing risks, preventing cyberattacks, and keeping sensitive data secure. In simple terms, your money and information are safer than ever.

The certification follows a thorough independent audit, confirming that Housing Finance Bank has implemented a comprehensive framework for managing information security risks. This includes advanced processes to detect threats, protect data, and maintain the reliability of banking systems.

Advertisements

Earning the ISO 27001: 2022 certification is more than a recognition. It is proof that our customers’ information is treated with the highest level of security,” said Michael Mugabi, Managing Director of Housing Finance Bank. “At Housing Finance Bank, we don not just sell financial services, we sell trust. This milestone reflects our vision to be a trusted, customer-centric digital bank; one that is innovative, resilient, compliant, and ready for the future.”

This certification aligns the Bank’s systems with the best international practices, ensuring that customer information remains secure in an evolving digital landscape.

In an era where digital banking is becoming the norm, this certification is particularly important. It provides assurance that Housing Finance Bank’s systems are built to withstand cyber threats, operate efficiently, and comply with both international and Ugandan data protection regulations.

Aggrey Nkuyahaga, Head Information Security at Housing Finance Bank, added, “This certification reflects our ongoing investment in security and technology. It is a statement of our commitment to protecting our customers’ information, strengthening our internal processes, and building a resilient digital future.

Beyond protecting individual customers, the ISO 27001: 2022 certification positions Housing Finance Bank as a reliable partner for businesses and organizations that require strict data security measures. It also demonstrates the bank’s commitment to adopting global best practices in information security and governance.

As the banking sector continues to embrace digital transformation, Housing Finance Bank’s ISO 27001:2022 certification marks a major step in safeguarding Uganda’s financial data. It ensures that the bank’s services, from home loans to corporate banking, are not only reliable but also secure.

During the event, Mr. Mike Kamau, Managing Director of Certi Trust, the certifying body, remarked: “I am honored to recognize Housing Finance Bank for achieving its ISO 27001:2022 certification. This accomplishment is a testament to the bank’s robust security framework and underscores its commitment to protecting customer trust and strengthening operations in the digital landscape. Congratulations on this significant milestone.”

With this achievement, Housing Finance Bank continues to build trust with its customers and partners, strengthening its reputation as a financial institution committed to security, efficiency, and innovation.

Housing Finance Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in Uganda with a purpose to finance a sustainable future for all through offering convenient, affordable, and relevant solutions for 58 years.

First incorporated as a private limited company in 1967 as Housing Finance Company Uganda Limited, carrying out business as a non-banking credit institution providing mortgage finance and accepting savings deposits from the public, the bank became licensed and regulated by Bank of Uganda as a Commercial Bank in 2007, to carry on the business of banking under the Financial Institutions Act and changed into a public limited liability company known as Housing Finance Bank Limited. Housing Finance Bank’s vision is to be the preferred business and consumer bank with a focus on Housing finance.

The Bank boasts of 18 branches spread out across Uganda.

About Post Author