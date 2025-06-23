Housing Finance Bank , Universal .M. Enterprises, Affordable Housing Uganda  Partner to Power Uganda’s Blood Supply and Promote Sustainable Health

Housing Finance Bank (HFB), in partnership with Universal .M. Enterprises- Affordable Housing , hosted an impactful blood donation drive at the HFB Head Office in Kololo, marking the fourth consecutive year of this life-saving initiative. The campaign, open to the general public, sought to support the Nakasero Blood Bank and address the ongoing national challenge of blood shortages in Uganda’s healthcare system.

The event saw strong turnout from both HFB customers and non-customers, as members of the community stepped forward to contribute to a cause that directly supports critical medical procedures, emergency care, and the well-being of thousands across the country.

John Baptist Kaweesi, Head of Mortgage and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, emphasized the deeper purpose behind the initiative. “We are a bank that cares about the communities in which we operate,” he said. “Today’s event goes beyond banking, it is about saving lives. We are proud to be part of an initiative that gives people the opportunity to make a real difference.”

In 2024, the blood drive potentially saved up to 93 lives based on the standard metric that one unit of blood can save three people. This year, organizers set their sights even higher, with expectations to collect significantly more units. As Mr. Kaweesi highlighted, “We are looking forward to hundreds of lives being saved through this initiative.”

The collaboration between HFB, Universal .M. Enterprises- Affordable Housing , and Nakasero Blood Bank illustrates the strength of cross-sector partnerships in supporting national health priorities.

Speaking on behalf of Universal .M. Enterprises -Affordable Housing , the Managing Director , Muffadal Yeolawala expressed pride in the ongoing collaboration with HFB. “We are proud to be long-term partners with Housing Finance Bank—not only in providing affordable housing to our clients but also in championing social corporate responsibility,” he said. “This is the third or fourth drive we have done together, and we are committed to giving back to society in meaningful ways.”

HFB’s approach remains focused on measurable impact. These life-saving donations are channeled directly into Uganda’s national blood reserves and are critical in emergency surgeries, maternal care, accident response, and chronic illness treatment; key pillars of a sustainable healthcare system.

Housing Finance Bank and Universal .M. Enterprises -Affordable Housing combined their networks, resources, and logistical capabilities, while the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services provided essential medical expertise and on-site personnel to ensure the safe and efficient handling of donations.Once processed by the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, the blood will be distributed to hospitals across the country; strengthening Uganda’s healthcare system and contributing to its long-term sustainability.

Looking forward, Housing Finance Bank intends to continue playing an active role in national health efforts, with plans for future blood drives and community-focused campaigns already in the pipeline. The recurring nature of the collaboration with Universal .M. Enterprises -Affordable Housing Affordable Housing Uganda and Nakasero Blood Bank reflects a long-term vision of impact, as well as a commitment to contributing to a healthier, more resilient Uganda.

