How $137Million Angololo Water Resources Development Project will Boost Food Security, Energy and Regional Ties

The Governments of Uganda and Kenya, in collaboration with the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) through its

Nile Equatorial Lakes Subsidiary Action Programme (NELSAP), have launched the implementation phase

of the Angololo Water Resources Development Project, a $137 million transboundary initiative designed

to transform lives across the shared Sio-Malaba-Malakisi (SMM) River Sub-basin.

The signing ceremony of the bilateral agreement of a project which is aimed at transforming livelihoods

through sustainable water resources management, took place yesterday at Busia Breeze Hotel, Busia

County, Kenya.



The project, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDb) and the NEPAD-IPPF Special Fund, was first

identified in 2010 and is aligned with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and Uganda’s Vision 2040. It is set to bring

direct benefits to more than 300,000 people in Busia and Bungoma Counties (Kenya) and Tororo,

Namisindwa, and Manafwa Districts (Uganda).

Uganda’s delegation was led by Hon. Beatrice Anywar Atim, the State Minister for Environment whereas

Kenya’s delegation was led by their Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eng. Erick

Muriithi.

The ceremony was witnessed by top officials from both countries, stakeholders from NELSAP, NBI,

Deputy Governor of Busia-Kenya, Nile Secretariat, IUCN, ALSF, AUDA-NEPAD, AfDB, World Bank and

Kenya Principal Secretary.

Dr. Callist Tindimugaya the Director for the Directorate of Water Resources Management (DWRM) in the

Ministry of Water and Environment, Uganda, represented the Permanent Secretary Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi.

The Transboundary Angololo Water Resources Development Project (AWRDP) is implemented under

NELSAP), with the aim to enhance food, water, and energy security while boosting regional trade and

cooperation.

During the signing of the bilateral agreement, ministers from both Kenya and Uganda underscored the

project’s benefits to be enjoyed by both countries. Out of the USD 137M, USD132.15M is for

infrastructure and core investments, USD 4.77M for land acquisition, and resettlement (Kenya:

USD2.29M, Uganda: USD 2.48M).

Hon. Beatrice Anywar Atim said the project is here to warm our cordial relationship between Uganda

and Kenya. She added that it is one of those projects that make us “one” as a “united Africa”. “Our

people will enjoy the full benefits of irrigation, fisheries, employment-which all point to one thing;

homemade solutions,”

The Minister further said that the President of the Republic of Uganda H.E., General Yoweri Kaguta

Museveni, was in full support of the project which links trade between the two East-African countries

and it is a very powerful symbol of transboundary cooperation and economic integration.

According to Hon. Anywar, the project will further enhance cross-border trade in agricultural products

and energy, improve climate resilience through watershed management and green growth initiatives,

support peace building and joint resource management between Kenya and Uganda.

For Hon. Anywar, the Transboundary Angololo Resource Development Project (AWRDP) fully aligns with

key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 1-No poverty, 2-Zero Hunger, 3-Good health

and well-being, 6-Clean water and sanitation, 7-Affordable and clean energy, 8-Decent work and

economic growth, 11-Sustainable cities and communities &13-Climate action).

The minister urged all implementing partners to ensure that the project remains a flagship model for

sustainable, cooperative development in East Africa.

According to the minister, the project’s multi-sectoral approach will lead to improved food security,

public health, job creation, and resilience to climate change, with special attention to vulnerable groups

such as women, youth, and people with disabilities.

She added, “Women will benefit from reduced water burden, new business opportunities in farming and

trading, and inclusive development programmes under the Parish Development Model,”

Dr. Callist Tindimugaya said that Uganda and Kenya always agree to work together to develop the two

countries. He added that the Nile Basin created a Basin investment program to identify programmes and

Angololo came to fruition due to the trust and confidence and a good environment created by the

political leaders, which made it easier for the technical people.

In a statement released by NELSAP, the Regional Coordinator NELSAP-CU Dr. Isaac Alukwe stated that,

“This project is not just about infrastructure; it’s about people,” adding, “It will empower communities,

unlock economic potential, and build resilience in the face of climate and development challenges,”.

According to NELSAP, farmers will benefit from improved access to irrigated land, improved yields, and

reduced dependence on unpredictable rainfall.

“Households will gain access to clean and reliable water, reducing time spent fetching water and

improving health outcomes. The youth will access new job opportunities in agriculture, construction,

aquaculture, and support services,”

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation Eng. Erick Muriithi said the project will

address food security through aquaculture, and it will also address flooding through improved watershed

management in the two East African countries

Dr. Florence Adongo the Executive Director for the Nile Basin Initiative stated that the agreement

represents transition from years of negotiations into a concretised project. “Shared waters serve as a

catalyst for peace and prosperity for all,” she added.

Hon. Musila John the Member of the Ugandan parliament representing Bubulo East, in Namisindwa

district, spoke very fondly of the Angololo project, referring to it as a key “blood vein” in the hearts of

beneficiary communities both in Kenya and Ugandans.

“I do not talk about narratives but rather explanatives! This project will determine our existence and our

transformation into a powerful region,” said Hon. Musila.

The Ugandan legislator kept introducing himself as a Rastafarian and often times greeted delegations

from both Uganda and Kenya in rastafarian phrases such as “bless,” “up up”, and “irie” a Jamaican word

meaning “everything is good” of “feeling good,”. According to Hon. Musila, these phrases expressed

blessings, respect, unity and contentment from the legislator.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eng. Erick Muriithi (L) and Hon. Anywar Beatrice Atim (R) signing

the bilateral agreement between Kenya and Uganda

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, Eng. Erick Muriithi (L) with Hon. Anywar Beatrice Atim (R) after

signing the bilateral agreement between Kenya and Uganda

The Ugandan delegation in a group photo after signing the bilateral agreement for Angololo project with the Kenyan

government, yesterday in Busia County, Kenya

Project background

With grant support from the Royal Governments of Sweden and Norway, NELSAP undertook initial prefeasibility studies which formed the foundation for the project’s inclusion in the African Development

Bank (AfDB)indicative Operations Pipeline in 2018.

Following a formal request by both countries, and with endorsement from the 18th Nile Equatorial Lakes

Council of Ministers (NELCOM) meeting in 2015, NELSAP secured grant financing from the NEPAD-IPPF

Special Fund to prepare the project for investment.

Between 2020 and 2022, comprehensive preparatory work was carried out: feasibility studies, detailed

designs, environmental and social assessments, and a resettlement framework. This effort brought

together international consultants, national technical experts, community stakeholders, and local

governments.

Now, with the groundwork complete, Uganda and Kenya are moving forward with joint implementation

under the framework of the Nile Bain Initiative, with NELSAP continuing to provide technical

coordination and oversight.

The project key features are:

A 40-metre-high composite dam with 31.6 million cubic metres storage capacity; a 1.3 MW mini

hydropower plant to boost rural electrification with the plan to add solar floating pontoons in the

reservoir generating 20MW; a 4000-hectare irrigation scheme for year-round farming; a domestic and

livestock water supply network to serve over 270,000 people; restoration of 30 percent of the 447 km2

degraded watershed upstream of the dam; a fisheries and aquaculture programme to support food

security and local enterprise; and flood control infrastructure to protect farmland and homes

downstream.

Project timeline (up to construction and operation)

Following the signing of a bilateral agreement and launching of the project by the two countries

yesterday, the subsequent stage is for the project structuring, transaction support and financial close,

resource mobilization, tendering and construction. The year 2030 will mark the start of operation phase.

