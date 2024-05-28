How Goons Stole PLU Football Tournament Medals, Trophy in Kabale

By Moses Agaba

The Ndorwa West MK Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) football tournament medals and trophy were stolen by unknown goons who were armed with machetes and sticks in Kabale District.

The tournament, which concluded on Sunday at St. Janan Luwum Memorial School Kamuganguzi playground in Ndorwa West county of Kabale District, ended with participants leaving without their medals.

In the final match, Kibuuga Sub-county Football Team defeated Kahungye Sub-county Football Team with a score of 1-0.

Simon Agaba, the tournament’s chief sponsor, says that the medals were stolen from a packed vehicle carrying the trophy, medals, and PLU T-shirts where unknown goons attaché those that were wit them armed with machetes and sticks and managed to grab the medals and the trophy.

Eight teams from Ndorwa West competed in the tournament. Despite the theft, the winners received Ugx 1 million, and the second runners-up were awarded five hundred thousand shillings.

Agaba has showed concern on Politicians sabotaging Developments aimed at Talent Identification among the Youths saying that they fought to have a successful MK Tournament from day one up Sunday 26th May 2023 and wondered why the people he hesitated to mention by Name, were hired to sabotage an event.

“It’s very unfortunate that an individual can hire someone to enter into someone’s peace and destroy it. This function is good for our young ones, why can’t you allow them to showcase their talents? You never know this might be their only chance to breakthrough. Stop interfering with them” Said Agaba.

Nelson Nshangabasheija the Kabale District Chairman who doubles as the coordinator for Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Kigezi Region also condemned those who have been fighting the tournament from day one.

He applauded Simon Agaba for preparing such an event that not only brings people together but also helps to identify and develop one’s talents for many future benefits.

Evarest Asiimwe, the PLU National Sports Coordinator, stated that the PLU Sports Club aims to develop talent from the grassroots. He condemned the theft of the medals, attributing it to political motives

Mutesasira Ian from COBAP Boxing Club also said that the goons disguised themselves to be supporters of General Mk and the Tournament approached the car before grabbing the medals.

