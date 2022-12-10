How Gunmen killed civilians, released suspects at Butambala Police

POLICE STATEMENT : On the 9.12.2022, at around 11pm local time, the Police at Kyabadaza Station, received a disturbance call from the LC 3 Chairperson, about two suspected cattle thieves on two motorcycles, who were on the verge of being lynched by the community, at Kasule Ayanguwa village, Budde Sub county in Butambala District.

A task team immediately responded, rescued the two suspected cattle thieves and took them into custody at Butambala police station.

Moments after, a group of 3 men on a bodaboda motorcycle, reached the scene at the village and started inquiring about what happened.

They looked suspicious and the community threatened to arrest them, unaware that they were armed with a gun.

The suspects drew out their guns and shot at the residents gathered, killing two instantly. The deceased persons have been identified as, Kalyango Ibra and Nsubuga Peter.

The armed assailants proceeded to Kyabadaza and attacked officers on duty. A fire exchange occurred, which enabled the escape of suspects, including the two suspected cattle thieves.

Although no officers were injured and guns lost, part of the offices got burnt.

At this stage, the motive of the suspects has not yet been determined. However, our evidence response teams are already processing the crime scene. In addition, our operational and intelligence teams have embarked on a mission to identify the attackers and ensure they are brought to book.

The Katonga Region Police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe.

About Post Author