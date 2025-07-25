How HFB’s Water Supply and Sanitation Solution Is Transforming Lives Through Access to Improved Sanitation in Muko

Pius Odongo showcasing the rainwater harvesting tank he installed for his rentall houses in Mukono after getting a loan through the Housing Finanance Bank's Water supply and Santitation financing solutions

In Uganda’s rapidly growing communities such as Mukono, access to safe and reliable sanitation remains one of the most pressing challenges. Yet for residents like Patrick Odutu and Odongo Pius, this challenge became an opportunity to transform their homes and improve their communities, thanks to Housing Finance Bank’s Water Supply and Sanitation Solution.

Patrick Odutu is a builder and a boda boda rider in Mukono with a clear goal: to provide his family with a proper toilet facility at home. Like many hardworking Ugandans, he faced the harsh reality that his savings alone were not enough to fund the project. It was through his brother that he learned about Housing Finance Bank’s Water Supply and Sanitation Solution; a financial product specifically designed to support individuals improve access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

When Patrick applied, he secured UGX 5 million from the Bank. Though it was not enough to cover the entire cost of construction, he combined the loan with contributions from supportive colleagues to complete the project. The process was straightforward, with funds readily accessible and easy to use. Today, his family enjoys a fully functional toilet facility at home; a change that has brought dignity, improved health, and peace of mind to his household.

Advertisements

Odongo Pius, a civil servant in the same district, faced a different but equally urgent challenge. He had started building two-roomed rental houses, reaching up to the ring beam level, but lacked the funds to add essential sanitation infrastructure. Without a toilet facility, his rentals would be unfit for tenants and his investment would stall. Recognizing the importance of completing the project properly, Odongo turned to Housing Finance Bank for the Water Supply and Sanitation Solution.

Approved for UGX 5 million, Odongo received the funds in two installments. The first UGX 2.5 million enabled him to build a septic tank and install a rainwater harvesting system to ensure a reliable water supply. The remaining amount helped him finish the construction of the rentals. With the project now 99% complete, Odongo has addressed the critical sanitation gap, making his property not just market-ready but also safe and dignified for future tenants.

Housing Finance Bank’s Water Supply and Sanitation Solution is more than just a financial product. It is a practical tool designed to address one of Uganda’s most persistent development challenges by giving individuals and communities the means to build healthier living environments. To make these solutions even more accessible, Housing Finance Bank partners with companies such as WaterQuip, which specializes in affordable and durable sanitation and water systems. This collaboration is especially impactful for schools and homes, where reliable sanitation and clean water access are essential for public health and learning environments. By working with partners like WaterQuip, the bank ensures that customers have not only the financing they need but also access to the right technologies and expertise to implement lasting solutions.

Annet Ssebuggwawo Nakigudde, Head of Microfinance at Housing Finance Bank, emphasizes that access to sanitation is a fundamental human right. She notes that this product is about empowering people to create cleaner, healthier, and more dignified spaces for their families and communities.

Through tailoring financial support to address real needs on the ground, Housing Finance Bank is demonstrating how banking can be a catalyst for sustainable development. The Water Supply and Sanitation Solution is not just helping Ugandans like Patrick and Odongo build toilets or install water systems; it is restoring hope, safeguarding health, and enabling people to secure a better future for themselves and their communities.

Customers can access the Water Supply and Sanitation Solution by visiting any Housing Finance Bank branch across the country for guidance. The bank has simplified the process, requiring only basic documentation such as a valid national ID, a project cost estimate or bill of quantities, and proof of income or capacity to repay.

Through strategic partnerships and practical, high-quality infrastructure solutions, Housing Finance Bank is demonstrating that financial products can deliver real, lasting impact across Uganda.

By expanding access to its Water Supply and Sanitation Solution, the bank is going beyond funding to deliver integrated, affordable financing paired with expert partnerships tailored to local needs.

Housing Finance Bank is one of the 10 largest banks in Uganda with a purpose to finance a sustainable future for all through offering convenient, affordable, and relevant solutions for 58 years.

First incorporated as a private limited company in 1967 as Housing Finance Company Uganda Limited, carrying out business as a non-banking credit institution providing mortgage finance and accepting savings deposits from the public, the bank became licensed and regulated by Bank of Uganda as a Commercial Bank in 2007, to carry on the business of banking under the Financial Institutions Act and changed into a public limited liability company known as Housing Finance Bank Limited. Housing Finance Bank’s vision is to be the preferred business and consumer bank with a focus on Housing finance.

The Bank boasts of 18 branches spread out across Uganda.

About Post Author