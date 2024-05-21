How Kajjansi serial killer was arrested in Rukiga District Disguising as Taxi Driver

Rukiga

A 32 years old taxi driver is a resident of Rwakimuli cell, Bukinda Trading Center, Bukinda Sub County, Rukiga District on allegations of being a member of a suspected gang involved in kidnapping and murder of young girls in kajjansi Kampala.

Elly Maate the Kigezi regional Police spokesman says that the territorial police in Rukiga District, in collaboration with officers from Kajansi Police Station in Kampala, have successfully apprehended Isaac Niwagaba, 32, a driver by profession, and a resident of Rwakimuli cell, Bukinda Trading Center, Bukinda Sub County, Rukiga District.

Maate sys that Niwagaba was arrested on May 18th 2024, at approximately 4pm at Rwakimuli cell, Bukinda Trading Center and case referenced KAJANSI CRB 415/2024. The arrest was executed following an intensive search led by Geoffrey Ongomu, an investigating officer from Kajansi Police Station, who had been tracking Niwagaba due to his involvement in multiple murder cases in Kampala.

He says that It is alleged that Isaac Niwagaba, alongside other suspects still at large, has been involved in the kidnapping and murder of young girls in Kampala (Kajjansi) using a taxi with registration number UAU 737W. Reports suggest that Niwagaba has been involved in at least four separate murders saying that the modus operandi involved luring victims into his taxi under the guise of a driver, strangling and suffocating them with polythene bags, and subsequently dumping their bodies in nearby bushes around Kampala.

Maate further says that one notable case involves the recent murder of Nassali Jenina, a resident of Kawuku in Kajansi. “Niwagaba allegedly stole her phone, which was used to track and ultimately arrest him. The phone was found in his possession at the time of his arrest, providing critical evidence linking him to the crime” Maate emphasized.

On Saturday a team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) joined forces with Rukiga district police officers, led by the District Police Commander (DPC), to conduct an operation in Bukinda Trading Center. Niwagaba was successfully apprehended from his hiding place, just three days after returning from Kampala where he had allegedly committed his latest offense.

The suspect has been handed over to the detectives from Kajansi Police Station under tight security for further management. A search of his room yielded valuable and relevant evidence which will aid in the ongoing investigation according to ASP Maate.

ASP Maate added commending the diligent efforts of the police officers and assures the public that all measures are being taken to bring any remaining suspects to justice. “The safety and security of our community remain our highest priority” He said.

Maate continued to ask the public to always be very much viglant and report any cases they suspect to the local leaders.