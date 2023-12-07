How often should you change your car’s engine oil?

Advertisements

By Musa Tomusewo

For car owners, the maintenance of your vehicle is not only a matter of pride but a critical factor in ensuring the longevity and optimal performance of your cherished automobile.

Among the various aspects of car maintenance, one crucial element that often escapes attention is the regular change and use of lubricants. Lubricants play a pivotal role in the well-being of your vehicle’s engine.

They serve to reduce friction between moving parts, prevent wear and tear, dissipate heat, and contribute to overall engine efficiency.

Without proper lubrication, your engine becomes susceptible to damage, leading to costly repairs and a shortened lifespan.To keep your engine running smoothly, it is imperative to adhere to a consistent lubricant change schedule.

The frequency of oil changes depends on several factors, including the type of oil used, driving conditions, and the manufacturer’s recommendations.

In Uganda, where the climate can be diverse, and road conditions vary, it is advisable to change your lubricants every 5,000 to 7,500 kilometres or as recommended by your vehicle’s manufacturer.

When considering lubricants, one brand that has earned the trust of car enthusiasts worldwide is Shell Helix. Renowned for its high-quality lubricants designed to meet the specific needs of modern engines, Shell Helix ensures optimal performance and protection.

Recent statistics proudly name Shell as the world’s top lubricant supplier for an impressive 16 years in a row, with Shell Helix leading as the best premium lubricant.

Shell Helix has consistently demonstrated superior performance in various driving conditions. Independent tests reveal that Shell Helix lubricants exhibit enhanced engine cleanliness, reduced wear and tear, and improved fuel efficiency compared to competitors.

These statistics underscore the brand’s commitment to providing top-notch lubrication for your vehicle.

Shell Helix offers a diverse range of lubricants tailored to different driving conditions and engine types. Whether you are navigating the bustling city streets of Kampala or tackling the challenging terrains of rural Uganda, Shell Helix has a variant that suits your car’s specific requirements.

About Post Author