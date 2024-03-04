How Post bank bosses masterminded bank cash theft

Top officials from Post Bank have been implicated in the grand theft of the government owned financial institution’s money.

The bosses who number five reportedly stole sh138million from the Arua branch.

They include Leonard Lakwey, the operations manager; Walter Feni, the customer service officer; Resty Lunkuse, a banking officer; David Tenywa, a banking officer; and Brian Olara Okidi, a banking officer.

Trouble for them started February 5, 2024, when the bank’s Regional Head of Distributions Northern Region filed a complaint at Arua police that some officials of Post Bank Arua Branch had stolen cash from the bank branch totalling to Shs138,685,450.

Police swung into action and a General Enquiry File (GEF) number 21/2024 was opened.

Preliminary investigations discovered that on December 30, 2023, a Risk Team from Post Bank head office in Kampala visited Arua branch for the end of year audit and realised that a total of Shs138,685450 was missing.

Police in a statement said that on February 28, seven of the officials who were allegedly connected with the loss of money were summoned for a disciplinary session at Post Bank head office Kampala.

“The head office further notified the police investigators about the disciplinary session,” Josephine Angucia, the regional police spokesperson for West Nile, confirmed.

“However, after hearing what transpired the management of Post Bank decided that a criminal proceeding be instituted against the seven officials of their Arua branch.”

Five of them who went to Kampala for the disciplinary session were arrested and later transferred to Arua City Central Business Division for investigations.

However, the branch manager and the branch operations supervisor skipped the disciplinary session at the head office on February 28, hence eluding arrest.

They are still on the run.

A preliminary charge of theft of money Vide CRB 180/2024 has been preferred to them.

The new developments come at a time when Post Bank is facing backlash from Ugandans for initiating an ineffective App-Wendi- to handle PDM cash disbursements to Ugandans.

