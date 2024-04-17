How Seyani Brothers & Co. Ltd’s Truck Killed City Lawyer Raphael Okiot

The victim of today’s Entebbe Highway accident has been identified as Raphael Okiot, who was the husband of Kyenjojo Grade I Magistrate, Ms Faith Irene Kwagala.

Okiot ,a city lawyer with Maldes Law Firm in Kampala, died after a cement mixer truck belonging to Seyani Brothers registration number UAN 836D lost control and rammed into the barriers in the middle of the road before falling onto his Mitsubishi RVR registration number UBQ 371P.

The incident occurred at Nkumba University traffic lights along the Entebbe – Kampala expressway.

Okiot, an Advocate, Tax Specialist and Privacy Compliance Lawyer, was travelling to Entebbe for a court session before meeting his death. The deceased was also a law tutor at Uganda Christian University in Kampala.

Okiot also served as the co-founder at Technolegal Advisory Centre Uganda, Kampala.

His wife, Kwagala, herself bravely announced her husband’s passing to the public. Mrs. Kwagala, undoubtedly devastated by the loss of her beloved husband, shared that funeral arrangement for Mr. Okiot will be communicated to mourners and well-wishers at a later time.

The driver of the cement truck apparently exited the vehicle and sought medical attention at a nearby facility.

POLICE SPEAKS OUT

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Kananura Michael, the Spokesperson for Traffic Road and Safety Directorate, the fatal crash happened at around 8:30 am involving Motor Vehicles UBQ 371P Mitsubishi RVR ,UAN 836B a concrete mixer and UG 310006 Toyota Hilux.

‘’A preliminary report shows that the three said vehicles were in the same direction facing Entebbe from Kampala and while at Nkumba traffic lights waiting to be released by the lights, motor vehicle UAN 836B a concrete mixer from behind lost control & failed to brake, as the driver tried to dodge the vehicles in front of him hit a pavement on the side of the road and overturned falling onto m/v UBQ 371P killing instantly it’s driver one Okoit Raphael ,34, a lawyer working with MALDEF Advocates and a resident of Seeta. The same vehicle went ahead and damaged motor vehicle UG 310006’’, said Kananura in a statement.

Traffic police responded to the scene immediately and retrieved Okiot’s body to Mulago City mortuary for postmortem.

‘’Motor vehicles were towed to Entebbe CPS pending inspection. The driver of M/V UAN 836B has been detained as investigations continue’’, said Kananura.

This is the second accident to occur along Entebbe road in a space of one week.

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, four people died, and two others sustained injuries as a result of a collision between two vehicles on Entebbe Road.

The victims who were all students of Buganda Royal Institute were en route to Katomi Beach for a party in Garuga when their vehicle collided with a lorry while allegedly attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Uganda recorded a 30% increase in road fatalities registered with the police in 2023, with 4,179 lives lost, according to the 2023 Annual Traffic and Safety Report.

