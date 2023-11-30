How Young Engineers Uganda is shaping future leaders in STEM education

Advertisements

Innovative STEM Education Program Achieves Remarkable Success in Uganda, Senegal, Kenya, and the USA

By Our Reporters

Kampala, Uganda – Young Engineers Uganda, a pioneer in STEM education for children, has once again demonstrated its prowess by securing the second position at the Pan African STEM competitions in Kenya.

This triumph adds to the program’s impressive achievements, including a fourth-place finish at the Pan African Robotics Championships in Dakar, Senegal in 2022, and a prestigious Google Badge for promoting gender equality in STEM education at the World Robotics Championships in the USA in May this year.

Established in 2016 under the African School of Innovations, Science and Technology Limited, Young Engineers Uganda has emerged as a leader in providing STEM education programs for children globally, operating in 70 countries.

“The Young Engineers Uganda revolutionary force is shaping the landscape of education and preparing the next generation for the challenges of the 21st century,” admits its Managing Director, Ms. Maureen Karamagi.

With a remarkable journey marked by numerous accolades and victories, this program has proven to be a catalyst in nurturing Uganda’s scientists, innovators, problem solvers, and critical thinkers.

The program which is present in 19 local schools in Uganda aims to nurture the next generation of Ugandan scientists, problem solvers, innovators, and creative thinkers using a robotics and LEGO after-school curriculum.

The Pan African STEM competitions in Kenya

The recent success at the Pan African STEM Competition held at Braeburn Gitanga Road in Nairobi Kenya, highlights the program’s commitment to fostering innovation, problem-solving, creativity, and teamwork among young learners.

The competition, themed “Sustainable and Inclusive Technologies to End Global Hunger,” drew participants from Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Young Engineers Uganda secured the second position in the East Africa category, excelling in categories such as “Most Innovative,” “Best Teamwork,” and “Best Presentation.”

Competition organiser, also the Young Engineers Kenya CEO Ms. Faith Gathungu was all praises for the fantastic display of young talent and robust innovations.

“The competition was aimed at children to come up with sustainable and inclusive technologies to help end global hunger and they didn’t disappoint,” she told the media.

Trailblazing Achievements

Young Engineers Uganda’s journey to the top is adorned with accolades and triumphs.

The recent victory at the Pan African STEM competitions in Kenya, clinching the second position, echoes the program’s trail of excellence.

This achievement follows a string of successes, including a fourth-place finish at the Pan African Robotics Championships in Dakar, Senegal.

The program has also earned a prestigious Google Badge of Honor for promoting gender equality in STEM education at the World Robotics Championships in the USA.

Mr. Arinaitwe Rugyendo, the founder of Young Engineers Uganda, expresses optimism and pride in the program’s journey and its impact on shaping the future of work in Uganda.

“Our mission is to nurture a critical mass of future Ugandan scientists, innovators, problem solvers, and creative thinkers with relevant 21st-century skills,” he says.

The global footprint of Young Engineers Uganda is evident in its recognition at the World Robotics Organisation competitions in Nairobi, Kenya, where it secured a top award.

With operations spanning 70 countries, the program has become a global force in providing STEM education tailored for children.

Historic Success at Vex World Robotics Championships

One of the most remarkable chapters in Young Engineers Uganda’s story is its historic success at the Vex World Robotics Championships in Dallas, USA in May this year.

The team from Uganda, representing Young Engineers Uganda, made history by winning the GIRLS POWERED Badge of Honor for fielding more girls than boys on its team. Out of 2,200 teams worldwide, this Ugandan team emerged as the only one to receive this special recognition.

Team Uganda’s journey to the Vex World Robotics Championships is a testament to their excellence. Securing a bronze medal at the Pan African Robotics Competitions in Dakar, Senegal, they earned the opportunity to participate in the World Robotic Championship in the United States.

What sets this team apart is not just their prowess in robotics but their commitment to gender diversity, a value deeply embedded in the GIRLS POWERED Badge of Honor.

A Google Letter of Recognition

In a letter addressed to the founder of Young Engineers Uganda, the organizers of the Vex Worlds Championships extended heartfelt congratulations to Team Uganda.

The team’s composition, with at least 50% girls, was celebrated as “GIRLS POWERED”

@This recognition goes beyond the realm of robotics; it signifies a commitment to breaking gender stereotypes and fostering an inclusive environment where every voice is heard,” says Ms. Karamagi.

The invitation for Team Uganda to spend part of their lunch break with the organizers at the Opportunity Division in Dallas during the championship is a testament to the program’s global impact.

“The world is taking notice of Young Engineers Uganda’s dedication to empowering young minds, irrespective of gender, and preparing them for leadership roles in the future workforce,” she adds.

Nurturing Future STEM Leaders

Founded in 2016 by journalist Arinaitwe Rugyendo, Young Engineers Uganda has emerged as a dynamic force in STEM education. The program’s mission to nurture the next generation of Ugandan scientists, technologists, creative thinkers, and problem solvers is at the core of its endeavors.

Using a robotics and LEGO curriculum endorsed by the European Commission of the European Union, Young Engineers Uganda has created a unique “edutainment” method.

Global Footprint

Young Engineers, operational in over 60 countries, has been recognized by the Harvard School of Education and the European Union Commission.

With a mission to prepare 4-15-year-old students for the changing demands of the 21st-century workforce, Young Engineers employs a hands-on curriculum that combines education and entertainment.

“Learning by making is the essence of their approach, recognizing that making learning enjoyable is key to a successful education,” says Ms. Allen Nanyonjo, the Programmes Director at Young Engineers Uganda.

She adds that the Young Engineers Uganda’s journey is not just a narrative of success in STEM education; it is a story of empowering the future leaders of Uganda.

By breaking barriers, fostering inclusivity, and instilling a passion for innovation, Young Engineers Uganda is creating a generation ready to tackle the complexities of the future workforce and contribute meaningfully to the global STEM community,” she adds.

To help your child join this amazing program, please open this LINK

