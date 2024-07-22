Huawei Commended for Fostering Clean Energy Solutions ,Sustainability

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development(MEMD) in Uganda has commended Huawei Technologies, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices for championing clean energy solutions which is significantly increasing the uptake of renewable energy.

According to Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda government recognises the efforts and innovations by Huawei in improving energy efficiency and they are determined to support them by offering regulatory and policy dialogue with a view to increasing renewable energy in the country.

Nankabirwa was speaking during the Creation of a green sustainable energy industry and stable National grid conference held on July 18th at Serena Hotel in Uganda’s Capital Kampala. The Minister said with Partners like Huawei, Uganda is determined to increasing renewable energy as an effective potential solution to address climate change.

Held under the theme; ‘Clean Energy to every person, home and organisation’, the conference which was organised by Huawei and MEMD brought together stakeholders from the energy eco-system including; government, development partners, civil society, Media and private sector players among others.

Pauline Irene Batebe, the Permanent Secretary of the MEMD who said the conference was aimed at advancing technologies in greening the energy, noted that Uganda is already blessed because most of the county’s energies is green.

‘’When you look at our hydro power potential and the current generation, our energy mix is almost 90% green and we will continue in that regard. Our target as Gov’t and MEMD is to increase the generation capacity from the current 2000MW to 52000 MW by 2040. When you look at our strategy, we ensure to continue greening our generation capacity and introduce solar power on the grid, geothermal power, introduce nuclear energy at about 24MW which is also clean energy and other energy sources such as wind energy in areas of Karamoja and west Nile ‘’, said Batebe.

She said the move is aimed also aimed at aligning with the international protocols around environment and sustainability, aspects of climate change among others. She further highlighted the Ministry’s dedications towards implement the energy transition plan where they want to ensure that more Ugandans access clean, affordable and reliable energy.

Furthermore, Nick Lusson, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power Eastern Africa Region, defined developments in the global smart PV industry, including growth in smart string inverters for which Huawei is the principal promoter globally. Nick outlined Huawei’s commitment to increase research and development (R&D) investment in smart PV, to bring low-carbon and cleaner green energy to more people, families, and organizations in our commitment to bring clean energy to every person, home, and organization.

Experts said a lot is being done by various stakeholders as a pathway toward transforming the world through investing in sustainable energy majorly through energy transition. Experts say in the 21st century, it is increasingly important to improve energy efficiency given current climate changes and risks to the environment and our societies.

