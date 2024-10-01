Pregnancy rumors surround Anita Fabiola

Former beauty queen and media personality Anita Fabiola is reportedly pregnant, sources confirm.

Fabiola tied the knot with Mark Ronald Mubiru in a private traditional ceremony in 2022, following his romantic proposal in the Maldives in 2021.

Speculation about a possible pregnancy had been growing, with fans noticing a shift in her social media posts. Instead of sharing full-body photos, Fabiola has been posting throwbacks and upper-body videos.

There have been concerns among social media in-laws why it was taking long to conceive blaming it on her past randy lifestyle.

Sources say even Mark’s family members have been privately expressing this concern.

Congratulations are in order for the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

