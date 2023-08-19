HUGE  BOOST as Bar Aviation lands Uganda Investment Authority’s key investment licence

Earlier Saturday, an illustrious event took place as the Investment minister, Hon Evelyn Anite, and UIA's Board Chairman, Morrison Rwakakamba, presented an Investment License to BAR Aviation Uganda

Advertisements

By Evans Najuna

KAMPALA – In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and a burgeoning need for economic growth, Uganda has positioned itself as a favorable destination for both domestic and foreign investors.

The Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), on Saturday, 18th August, 2023 took another milestone center stage in facilitating this progress, exemplified by its recent issuance of an Investment License to BAR Aviation Uganda.

Advertisements

The significance of obtaining an Investment License cannot be overstated, as it serves as a gateway to a realm of opportunities for businesses aiming to thrive within the country’s dynamic landscape.

Earlier Saturday, an illustrious event took place as the Investment minister, Hon Evelyn Anite, and UIA’s Board Chairman, Morrison Rwakakamba, presented an Investment License to BAR Aviation Uganda.

This milestone event underscores the paramount importance of acquiring an Investment License from the Uganda Investment Authority. The license not only holds a symbolic value but serves as an essential legal instrument that sanctions and legitimizes investments in Uganda.

The scope of the Investment License extends to both domestic and foreign companies, marking a commitment to inclusivity and encouraging a diverse range of ventures.

For foreign investors, obtaining this license is a mandatory prerequisite, reaffirming their dedication to investing in the country. The criteria for issuance vary between domestic and foreign investors, with a threshold of US$ 50,000 for the former and US$ 250,000 for the latter.

It is worth noting that certain sectors, such as mining and drug manufacturing, require additional regulatory licenses before applying for an Investment License, highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring responsible and ethical business practices.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author