HUGE BOOST! Centenary Bank Renews Commitment to Masaza Cup with Sh200 million Sponsorship

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikiiro of Buganda (C), Fabian Kasi, MD Centenary Bank (2nd L), and officials from Centenary Bank and Buganda Kingdom at the launch of the 2025 Masaza Cup tournament at Bulange, Mengo.

Centenary Bank, the largest commercial microfinance bank in Uganda, has recommitted its support towards the 2025 edition of the prestigious Masaza cup with a contribution worth UGX 200 million shillings. The recommitment is in line with keeping the bank’s 2023 pledge to support the tournament with UGX 600 million over a three-year period.

The Masaza Cup, an annual football tournament organized by the Buganda Kingdom since 2004 brings together 18 counties (Masaza) to compete, promoting unity, cultural pride and the discovery of emerging young football talent.

As a bank committed to supporting initiatives that drive positive change and development in the communities it serves, Centenary Bank has a rich history of backing various projects across Uganda. Over the years, the bank has invested significant resources in promoting education, entrepreneurship, and community development.The Masaza Cup is an extension of this commitment, recognizing the pivotal role sports play in shaping the lives of young individuals.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director of Centenary Bank emphasized the bank’s enduring commitment to sportsmanship and Buganda Kingdom, as well as dedication to empowering youth and communities through initiatives like the Masaza Cup.

“As a Bank, we are proud to be associated with Buganda kingdom and particularly the Masaza Cup. Our support for this tournament has lasted for more than 12 years and is still counting. It stems from our values that align with those of the Buganda Kingdom: community empowerment, unity, and transformation,” Kasi said.

“We have established a robust portfolio of strategic initiatives and partnerships with the Buganda Kingdom, underscoring our commitment to cultural heritage, community development, and sustainability. These include our role as a key sponsor of the CBS Kaliso Liso Dinner, our partnership in the Nkozi Hospital Trauma Centre, support for the iconic Kabaka Run, collaborative engagements with the Buganda Land Board, and our dedication to environmental conservation through the Ekibira Kya Kabaka tree-growing program. Our Bank hold an extensive network of branches in the Central region which boasts our commitment to serving the financial needs of individuals, institutions and businesses,” he added.

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom in his remarks thanked Centenary Bank for its continued support towards the tournament which is an avenue for young talents to display their talent on a recognized platform.

“The Masaza tournament thrives because of partners like Centenary Bank whose contributions enable us to provide a platform for young talent to shine. This contribution to the tournament is a testament to their belief in youth empowerment and cultural unity. I therefore urge our people to remain loyal to such corporate partners of the kingdom’s initiatives,” the Katikkiro said.

The Katikkiro further encouraged the youth to view sports as viable career path and to always take opportunities such as the Masaza Cup seriously.

This year’s Masaza Cup will kick off on Saturday 21 June, 2025 where last year’s winners, Buddu will face Gomba in the official opening match

