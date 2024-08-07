HUGE BOOST! Equity Bank injects sh10m in Watoto golf tournament

Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director Anthony Kituuka (C) hands UGX10 milion dummy cheque to Pastor Edward Mwesigye (L) at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante during the Press launch on Wednesday

Equity Bank Uganda Limited has extended its support worth UGX10 million towards the Watoto Golf Tournament set to happen this Saturday, August 10th 2024, at the Uganda Golf Club.

Organised by Watoto Church Uganda, the tournament is part of the 40th Anniversary celebrations and seeks to raise resources to up skill learners and equip Hope Vocational and Technical Institute, as proceeds will go towards equipping the different departments with the necessary vocational training tools and resources needed to facilitate learning of up to 1,400 students.

Equity Bank Managing Director Anthony Kituuka highlighted Equity Bank’s partnership and sponsorship, as this demonstrates the bank’s purpose of transforming lives, giving dignity, and expanding opportunities for wealth creation, as the vision of the organization is to be the champion of the social and economic prosperity of the people of Africa.

He said, ‘’Champion means to find a cause, find people who are aligned in terms of value or objective, and work with them to achieve that cause. We are delighted to partner with Watoto Church Uganda in this fantastic initiative and honestly believe in the power of education and empowerment’’.

He added: “In terms of golf, Equity Bank has been in the golf world for quite some time, as we are known for various tournaments, especially the Longe Open. We look forward to a fantastic Saturday and therefore urge even the non-golfers or aspiring golfers to come and join those of us who play golf this weekend.”

Pastor Edward Mwesigye, the Pastoral Team Leader at Watoto, remarked that this tournament is aimed at raising UGX300 million to equip Hope Vocational and Technical Institute, an institute formed by Watoto Church to produce quality, skilled, and productive young citizens of Uganda.

He said, ‘’We want great plumbers, electricians, engineers, and mechanics who are going to contribute to the economy of Uganda, and this tournament is one of the initiatives aimed at raising money to resource our school, as we need lots of modern equipment, teachers, and supervisors to enable us to equip our young people with the knowledge’’.

This year’s Watoto Golf Tournament will focus on young adults, and the subsequent editions will focus on young children or women that the organisation takes care of.

The government of Uganda recognises Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as an essential contributor to the prosperity of individuals and sustained economic growth and development of the country.

Watoto’s Hope Vocational and Technical Institute was started in 2005 to meet this pressing need in the marketplace. With more students joining the institute to satisfy the insatiable demand for excellent technical skills in the marketplace, Hope Vocational and Technical Institute requires significant investment in human resources and equipment to support the training of students.

