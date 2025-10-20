HUGE MILESTONE! Centenary Group Unveils New Commercial Complex in Mbale City

The Umukuka Sir Jude Mike Mudoma, Members of the Clergy led by His Grace Dr Emmanuel Obbo, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tororo and Centenary Group management and staff at the unveiling of the Centenary Group House in Mbale

Centenary Group has opened a state-of-the-art commercial complex, the Centenary Group House in Mbale City, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s commitment to regional development and investment in Uganda’s economic growth. The opening ceremony was graced by His Grace the Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese Emmanuel Obbo, who presided over the blessing and thanksgiving Mass.

The new Centenary Group House will serve as a central hub for the Group’s operations in Eastern Uganda. It will also host Centenary Bank’s Mbale Branch, alongside office and commercial spaces for both public and private sector players.

The Centenary Group was established to create a coordinated and strategic structure that promotes innovation, sustainability and synergy across all Centenary entities which include, Centenary Bank that aims to transform lives through inclusive and innovative solutions, especially in rural areas, sustainably.

Centenary Technology Services which drives digital transformation, enabling the offering of innovative solutions that matter to enable and inspire growth. Centenary Foundation champions social impact through community development initiatives, while Centenary Property Development and Management Services oversees the management, maintenance and renovation of Group properties.

The regional subsidiary, Centenary Bank Malawi, extends the Group’s mission beyond Uganda’s borders by fostering financial inclusion in the region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Centenary Bank board chairman, Gustavio Bwoch Orach, said the new Centenary Group House is going to be a hub of collaboration, innovation and service excellence.

“This state-of-the-art building has been designed to meet international standards of sustainability, efficiency and accessibility. It reflects our commitment to building strong institutions that not only support operational excellence but also enhance the experience of those we serve,”he said.

Fabian Kasi, Managing Director, Centenary Bank, highlighted the branch’s history and significance to the Bank’s development.

He said, “The Mbale Branch holds a special place in our growth story. It first opened in 1998 and has since grown to become one of the most vibrant branches in the Elgon sub-region with over 141 CenteAgents operating under it, bringing financial services closer to every community member.”

The 2023 FinScope survey in Uganda found that overall financial inclusion has reached 81% of adults, up from 77% in 2018 which has been driven by increased access to financial accounts and the use of digital payment systems.

However, there are challenges hindering this progress such as low levels of savings and limited access to affordable credit and development finance. This is an indication of the need for bringing financial services closer to communities.

“The relocation of our Mbale Branch into this facility brings financial services even closer to the people of Mbale and the wider Elgon region. Whether you are a farmer in Manafwa, a trader in Mbale Central Market, a teacher or a youth entrepreneur, you will find in this branch a partner ready to support your financial journey,” Kasi added.

Centenary Bank’s presence in Mbale goes beyond banking. In 2025 alone, the bank donated UGX 10 million to CURE Children’s Hospital in Mbale, to support specialized health care for children. Through a partnership with Bees and Trees, the bank has contributed UGX 27 million towards bee hives and tree planting, promoting both environmental conservation and livelihoods. The bank has further donated six computers to Nyondo Core PTC, 30 bags of cement to St. Austin’s Church Mbale and 10,000-litre water tanks to Nyondo and Butiru Parishes to improve community access to clean water.

The event was attended by the Board and Management of Centenary Group and Centenary Bank, government leaders, business stakeholders and members of the Mbale community.

