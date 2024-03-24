Hyena shafts mulokole babe senselessly, abandons her in hotel room

I have come to realize that there are a lot of temptations on this planet. Although the Bible says that one’s faith is cemented when he fails to succumb to temptations, I have failed to control myself.

Last Sunday morning, I was at home playing with my twins in the sitting room and got an sms from Patrick, my other partner in crime proposing that we go to church for prayers claiming churches have become good hunting grounds.

I always hang out with this guy but we have never talked about our denominations, he thinks I am a Mulokole since I don’t drink beer.

“I am a Moslem and I always make it a point to perform all my prayers,” I replied. He insisted that we go to one of the Catholic churches in town.

I woke up the next day to prepare myself although Yasmine’s aunt was at home and wanted me to drive her to Mityana. After showering, I told Yasmine that I got an immediate business call and would be back by lunch time.

She was not convinced and quickly said, “Don’t take my car.” This almost made my proggie fail since my Subaru forester is down and in the garage.

All the same I had no big problem since I have a lot of dimes these days. I walked to the stage and got a cab, then rushed to town where I met Patrick. I disagreed with him about the church; my friend had earlier told me that there are very many disappointed babes at the Balokole churches who could be hooked easily.

We agreed to go to some church in Kansanga. Like other faithful people, we humbled ourselves before being ushered in by some hot babes. God forbid, I almost changed my mind and if many people were no at the entrance, I would have asked for one of the ushers mobile numbers.

All along I hated wearing powerful perfumes but recently I have changed my mind and apparently they are working for me on these dot com babes. Prayers went on as usual. What surprised me is that people dance like they are in Casablanca.

Confirmed why Balokole don’t go for discos, the dance at their churches is enough. Can you imagine they even pull provocative strokes like those of the Congolese. The service took a long time but I could not leave. All the babes I saw looked cute to the extent that the biggest problem I had was choice. As Patrick concentrated on prayers, I was feeling hot in the pants.

In the middle of prayers, people closed their eyes and started speaking in tongues. It is at this juncture that I spotted Mariam, a babe who works with one of the biggest hotels in town.

As a master at my game, I blinked to make her aware that I wanted to talk to her after the service. She smiled and to me this was a deal done. After the service, I stood outside before the rest of the few people came out and surprisingly I saw more than five babes I have shafted in this town.

I pretended not to have met them anywhere as I wanted to con Mariam whose looks portrayed her as a person that can perfectly wiggle in bed. She had a wasp-like waistline, big bum, small boobs and nice legs. She delayed in the church; it seems she is among the organizers.

When she came out of church, I became speechless on seeing her vibrating butts. If I had not put on two boxers, people would have lost hope in me at that Kansanga church last Sunday.

“How are you sir?” She greeted me with a killer smile that exposed the gap and dimples on her cheeks. “I have been going to a Catholic Church where there is no life, they pray in Latin which I don’t understand. I have decided to come to your church and of course I have hopes of getting saved,” I deceived her. “Praise the Lord,” she said. “Alleluia,” I replied.

“Oh no you have made a mistake, when they say praise the Lord you simply say Amen,” she told me. “Oh that is okay, you know at our church we don’t say those things but now that I intend to begin praying from here I shall learn those stunts,” I assured her. “Where do you stay?” I asked her. “I stay in Bunga but I want to go first for pork at my sister’s place in Nakulabye,” she added.

“I also stay in Kasubi, we can go together, I also want to check on my brother, he has a hotel in Nakulabye, and they even sell good pork.” “How are you going?” she asked me. “My car is in the garage but we can take a cab,” I told her. We travelled to Nakulabye and went straight to Chez Johnson. “I hate sitting in public, those people at our church have spies who can misinform them about my presence here,” she expressed her fears. “This hotel is for my brother. I can secure a room and we eat P1G from there,” I bragged.

I excused myself and went to the reception and picked a key to one of the posh rooms. On entering the room, I removed my shirt to expose my hairy chest. “Oh my God, why have you removed your shirt?” she asked. “There is no problem, it is just hot, I want to get fresh air,” I told her. I called for room service and in a few hours, a hot babe appeared with a platter of pork and some juice for us. After eating, I made some advances to Mariam and at first she hesitated.

“Okay let me first pray before doing anything with you,” she shocked me. I quickly removed my trousers and lay on bed with only boxers and vest on. She started praying aloud,” Oh my God forgive me for what I am going………………….”this gave me a lot of hope and in my heart I was like even if you pray for the whole day your prayers will end and I will feast on you. She removed a cloth from her bag and tied her head so as to protect her hair.

She even tied her face because she looked ashamed. I did not waste time but grabbed her. To my surprise, she had knickers. I snaked my hand inside her already wet but massive Kandahar before unleashing my 12 inch monster on her.

“God will punish you for doing this to me,” she said while swinging me in the air the way Tanzanians romp. At around 5pm, she was already exhausted, I gave her some dime for transport and abandoned her in the hotel after promising to meet her at the church next Sunday.

Till then, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

