HYSTERIA! Bobi hunting for USA School to enroll ‘First Son’ Kampala

Advertisements

Ugandan musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, who is the National Unity Platform (NUP) Principal, seems to have decided that his eldest son Solomon Kampala Senkayi is not fit for Ugandan schools, and can only best be educated from the United States of America (USA).

If word coming our way is anything to go by, then Bobi Wine is finalizing plans to enroll Solomon Kampala in a US based school for his Higher education.

Sources intimate that the NUP Principal has for the past few weeks been working on the process to relocate Kampala to the US and during the two weeks he was in America for the NUP-Diaspora convention, where he travelled with his family, this was top on his must-do list.

Advertisements

Snoops close to the Bobi Wine family in Magere reveal that Kampala suffered ‘bad press’ during his four years as a student at St. Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK), where he attended his O level, a scenario Bobi Wine doesn’t want to see repeated, reason why he has since decided to relocate him to the US, where he can be away from prying eyes.

One of those incidences was when he was involved in sodomy scandal that saw a student expelled.

We hear Bobi intends to emulate musician Jose Chameleone, who enrolled his children in US school.

However, Snoops are yet to identify the exact school that Bobi Wine wants Kampala enrolled into and all you got to do is watch this space, because we shall surely keep you posted. DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL. CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE. SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author