HYSTERIA! Entebbe Mayor fires aide for messing sh70m ‘dirty’ deal

The former Das handling company boss, Walter Philip Opiro is cursing the day he was born and regretting why he quit his job at Das Handling services to join politics. Opiro who was misled by the political wagon currently needs a lot of prayers to sustain himself and his family. During the 2021 polls, Opiro stood for LC111 councilor for Kiwafu West on NRM ticket but miserably lost to opposition politician Yasin Semanda Kyeyune who beat him with a very big margin.

Having lost the elections, Mayor Fabrice Rulinda consoled him by appointing him his bagboy –a job he did well for quite a reasonable period of time. Opiro was good at carrying his boss’ bag, ensuring Mayor’s items are packed in the bag, in addition to taking photographs for his boss during social functions or events. However, as we talk all these are no more after Mayor Fabrice Rulinda knifed him over an alleged dirty deal worth Shs. 70m.

Sources say the more Opiro continued to move with the mayor he started thinking he would use the office of his boss to amass wealth but unfortunately on his first attempt to crack a deal things went sour on his side and consequently his boss axed him from the job. Sources close to Opiro told us that whenever the mayor would shop for his family, he would also buy items for Opiro’s family and this explains why Opiro was looking healthy. During this time he had developed a big belly and one would mistake him to be 7months pregnant.

Since losing his job from the mayor’s office, Opiro nowadays spends most of his time hiding at his home and it’s rumored he has tried to plead with his former employer Das handling services to reinstate him but in vain.

Sometimes he is spotted catwalking around Entebbe town while carrying a brown envelope looking for a job. In fact, when you look at him these days, he looks so miserable and his lips are ever dry unlike before when he was still working with Mayor Fabrice Rulinda.

Meanwhile,Opiro was replaced by Kasozi Kiluweru who has so far proved to be trustworthy to Entebbe Mayor whenever he is sent to shop items for him.

About Post Author