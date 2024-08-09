HYSTERIA! How Amb Acheng, top NRM cadre arm-twisted rowdy NUP fans during M7 Achievements fete in Canada

Under the command of former UPC Iron Strong Lady Amb Acheng and another daring NRM Cadre from Northern Uganda, Lilly Obina (R), the team maintained their grounds and excellently confronted NUP fans who had planned to block the celebrations

The days of a thief are 39, and the owner of the garden has only one day to catch him, making it 40 days. This famous African adage of 40 days is exactly what happened to supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party who had attempted to disrupt the celebration of NRM and Museveni’s achievements in Canada.

Held on Sunday, August 4th, 2024, this was the first diaspora ceremony organised by Ugandans to recognise the achievements of President Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement party since 1986, when it liberated Uganda.

It follows the one organized on July 5th, 2024 at Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala where President Museveni personally attended and Okayed other fetes to be organized both in Uganda and in the Diaspora.

Tension erupted when about 15 NUP supporters, equipped with megaphones, took to a street nearby the Ugandan Embassy in Canada, Ottawa, where more than 500 NRM supporters had gathered as they prepared to kick off the celebrations.

Clothed with their usual tactics of arrogance and radicalism, NUP supporters immediately swung into action while shouting at the top of their voices.

“Museveni must go; stop worshipping a dictator.” Little did they know that NRM cadres who were fed up with their style had been fully prepared to arm-twist them using the same medicine.

Under the command of former UPC Iron Strong Lady Amb Acheng and another daring NRM Cadre from Northern Uganda, Lilly Obina, the team maintained their grounds and excellently confronted NUP fans who had planned to block the celebrations.

Turned into barking dogs like protesters, the NUP-ists’ attempt to frustrate the event failed miserably when Amb Acheng and Obina boldly served them an extra dose of their own medicines (confrontation) and also eloquently expressed reasons why they will forever honour Museveni and NRM.

Dressed in her plain yellow-coloured free-wear dress, Obina, armed with a strong orator voice backed by her strong and deep Luo accent, confidently told the NUP group, “I have a right in Canada like you people, and I am allowed to stand up for what I believe in. I believe that Museveni’s government is doing a great thing in Uganda.”

Almost in a fit of rage, with well-coordinated English words, Obina bravely confronted and successfully lectured the opposition NUP supporters to always respect the rights of those they disagree with and stop the politics of hooliganism.

In the background, Amb. Acheng constantly kept warning them to stop abducting themselves with the intention of securing travel documents to Canada.

Stemming from the gutsy clash, the NUP group immediately backed off after being neutralised and failing to sustain the aggressive and emotive-free lecture courtesy of Amb Acheng and Obina.

After successfully shutting down the rowdy team, the audacious NRM ladies (Amb. Acheng and Obina) led a mega-excited procession while shouting in a big stumping footie work supported with a loud voice: [Eeeeh, Eeeeh, Eeeeh, Eeeeh, Yellow-yellow in Canada, we are big here, nobody can put us down].

The NRM cadres who were furnished with the famous JBL Party-Box-like mobile speaker, later marched successfully along major streets up to the residence of Amb Acheng, where the final celebration was held.

In her address, Amb. Acheng applauded President Museveni and the NRM regime for restoring peace and stability in Uganda.

Amb Acheng further urged Ugandans in the Diaspora to invest back home as part of their contribution to support the economy that has been strongly restored by the NRM regime.

Dickson Asiimwe, the chief convener of the event, applauded Ugandans in Diasporas for standing tall amidst intimidation from rowdy opposition and celebrated the achievement of President Museveni.

He vowed to turn this into an annual event and also extend it to other countries.

