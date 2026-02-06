HYSTERIA! M7 Tips Bish, Nsibambi Big Jobs

President Yoweri Museveni has quietly stretched an olive branch to the opposition, tipping outgoing Rukiga MP Roland Bish Ndyomugyenyi and Mawokota South’s Yusuf Nsibambi for heavyweight roles at State House.

Multiple sources say the two seasoned politicians—both with roots in the opposition—are set to co-chair a newly formed State House Peace and Reconciliation Committee, a powerful outfit tasked with easing political tensions and knitting together Uganda’s fractured political camps.

The surprise move was sealed during a closed-door meeting at State House Entebbe on Thursday, where Museveni reportedly praised Bish and Nsibambi as “bridge-builders” capable of talking across party lines without setting off political landmines.

“This is about cooling temperatures and opening channels,” a source briefed on the meeting told this publication. “The President wants dialogue, not megaphones.”

Insiders say the committee’s mandate will include engaging opposition figures, independents, civil society actors and cultural leaders, with a view to defusing hostility as the head of a politically sensitive 2026-2031 period. Insiders the Museveni-transition question will be handled in this period.

Also tipped for roles in the reconciliation push is Al-Hajji Latif Ssebagala, among other political heavyweights, signaling a broader outreach beyond traditional NRM ranks.

Political watchers say the appointments could mark a tactical reset by Museveni, blending carrot with conversation—co-opting respected opposition figures while projecting statesmanship.

Whether the initiative delivers genuine reconciliation or becomes another political holding bay remains to be seen.

Details to follow.

About Post Author