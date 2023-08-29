HYSTERIA! NRM’s Kyambogo office daily budget hits daily shs100m

Advertisements

Gone are the days when the Office of the NRM National Chairman used to struggle to implement the principles and policies of the NRM as guided by President Museveni because of logistical support.

Though it was ratified in the NRM Constitution way back in 2003, ONC became active towards the 2016 elections with Molly Kamukama as its head.

The ONC is supposed to have a fully fledged secretariat with about 15 permanent staff.

The head of the office is at the level of a Presidential Assistant/Aide in charge of Political Affairs. Others include administrators, media handlers, secretaries, research personnel, security, receptionist and drivers among others.

There are also regional coordinators.

The head of this office always has a direct audience with Gen. Museveni.

These carry out different party activities as guided by the president and are not limited to mobilization, sensitization, sensitive assignments among others and all need facilitation in terms of transport, printing, NRM branded materials like t-shirts, caps and other related logistics.

Insiders tell us that during Molly Kamukama time, the ONC office in Mbuya was always cash-strapped.

The office reportedly was then run at about shs20m monthly budget. Staff could go months without pay.

The little money would later be sent there towards the 2016 election time.

Even when Kamukama was appointed a minister after the 2016 elections, her predecessor, Milly Babalanda who shifted offices to Kyambogo also had similar challenges.

This time the budget was about shs45m monthly.

It was towards the 2021 elections when some funds still were sent there to facilitate the 2021 NRM vote protection unit stationed at every polling station.

NO MORE SUFFERING

We have, however, learnt that Babalanda’s successor, Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo is the luckiest.

We are told given the role Babalanda and her team led by Museveni aide Faruk Kirunda who was then an administrator in the same office played to secure the 2021 elections NRM victory despite operating on a meagre budget, Gen. Museveni is now resolved to empower this strategic office with much logistics.

We are told her daily budget is about shs100m.

This reportedly explains why she is everywhere popularizing Museveni’s 2026 reelection bid under the ‘Omalako Jajja,TovaKuMain 2026’ slogan.

She has also been seen dishing cash and as well giving out sewing machines, saloon dryers & clippers, haircutting machines, exotic goats, chicks, and chicken feeds to various groups in the central region under the poverty eradication campaign.

Every group is fighting to invite her because they know she is well facilitated.

To prove that the harvest is really good, Namyalo even recently hosted her husband Musa Ssentamu at a mega introduction ceremony locally known as ‘Kukyala’ in Ndejje-Entebbe.

We are told the amount of cash pouring at ONC-Kyambogo has created unease at the NRM headquarters at Plot 10, Kyadondo road but this is a story for another day.

