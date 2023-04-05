HYSTERIA! Obote’s UPC bug hits M7 cabinet

Advertisements

History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce and those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it, goes a common saying.

And according to info obtained by hysteria desk, what bedeviled Milton Obote’s UPC government has now hit the NRM.

Why? During the Obote two regime of 1980-1985, UPC ministers indulged in too much intrigue whereby fiefdoms or camps emerged.

One camp consisted of the modestly educated, pragmatic and always on ground—they were referred to as ‘Syndicate’.

Another camp consisted of the so-called highly educated but out of touch with reality and with a false sense of superiority. They spoke good English but were not in charge of anything including the army. They were always at the Nile hotel drinking Wine, whiskey and local or crude waragi. They were referred to as ‘Science’.

While the ‘Science’ were busy enjoying the trappings of power, the ‘Syndicate’ were on the other side busy mobilising and plotting disaster for the former.

So the ‘Syndicate’ Vs ‘Science’ created conundrum in the Obote two regime. Infighting was the order of the day. The fights killed cohesion and consequently resulted into a coup led by Bazilio and Tito Okello that toppled Obote.

SAME BUG HITS M7 CABINET

We have now learnt that the same bug has hit Museveni cabinet. We are told there are some ministers who are less educated but with a false sense of superiority—some are S.6 leavers, others don’t know life outside politics, while others reportedly obtained diplomas and bachelors degree through Nasser road and adult education.

On the other side, there are those with Masters and PHDs.

We are told the iron sheets bonanza saga may not have turned out this ugly if it was not for this infighting between the moderate educated Vs highly educated ministers.

The scandal has since shook the mighty including PM Robina Nabbanja, VP Jessica Alupo, Speaker Anita Among and several ministers who are now fighting for their political survival.

Hysteria desk has however, learnt that this could be the hand of the mafia hell bent on sending some ministers to Taiwan club.

We are told the mafia could have planted the iron sheets and planned the whole mess to tarnish some ministers whom they are envious of their achievements.

