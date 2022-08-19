I aborted a lot while at Campus, almost led me into barreness- Anna Kansiime

Very few ladies can be brave like Comedian Anna Kansiime! Few can be able to gladly embrace their past and talk about it and be free.

Well, the comedian has come out tovspeak about life of a girl while still studying. While appearing on NTV’s ‘Bump Love’ show, which focuses on motherhood, Kansiime shared her journey where she revealed how she had many miscarriages in the recent past.

The Comedian went to reveal that she had a lot fears that probably God is punishing for the past sins because she had failed to give birth.

According to Kansiime, she revealed that she had several abortions while at university.

“Miscarriage happens to people who never aborted in life but when you get a miscarriage of the child that you want whether you want it or not you start questioning yourself why and you find that there are reasons and they are there. I started counting how many times I aborted at campus and then started praying,” said Kansiime.

“I asked God to forgive me and I remember telling God that I want a child, I am retiring at 35 years and he answered my prayer and gave a child at 36 years old,” she added.

Anne Kansiime became a first-time mother to a bouncing baby recently.