‘I am here to conquer Man Utd’ – Fernandes harbors UCL dreams after the first goal

By.Mariam Ayebare & Agencies

Bruno Fernandes declared that he will help Manchester United realize their dreams of a Champions League homecoming after scoring his first goal for the club in their Premier League win over Watford this weekend.

The 25-year-old reaffirmed his desire to help drive the club back to the high table, telling the BBC after his performance against the Hornets: “This is what I want to do and what I need to do

Bruno taking a penalty kick

“Everyone knows we want to get into the Champions League places. I am here to help the team conquer this place and keep winning games.”

“This is the day every player wants to have. I feel lucky to score, I feel lucky to win the game. We all gave our best and we all deserved the win. I just need to help the team, it’s what I want to do, it’s what I need to do. I hope Martial scores more goals too like he did tonight.”

Fernandes became the first United player in Premier League history to score a penalty as his first goal for the club in the top-flight while building upon his own sterling spot-kick streak.

He has converted each of the last 13 efforts he has taken now, having last missed in April 2016 when playing for Udinese, following a dozen successful efforts for Sporting.

On his eye-catching effort, he added: “It’s the way I shoot a penalty, it’s where I feel confident. I do not shoot just that way but it felt the best way today.”