I didn’t sleep behind bars- Blogger Rita Kaggwa talks about her recent arrest

Ritah Kaggwa a UK based Ugandan social media blogger, has finally come to details us about her recent arrest that happened over the weekend.

She reveals that she was only taken to CPS to give a statement on the case that was filed against her by Canadian based lady identified as Sheila Mutetsi aka Senga Acid for cyber stalking.

Ritah also denies spending a night behind bars together with kids and husband.Her reasoning is that how can some one be behind bars and allowed to remain with his or her phone.

Information did rounds all over social media last weekend. It was reported that Ritah Kaggwa was arrested and detained with her husband ,kids and friends and spent cold night behind police bars .

The development came just a few days after Ritah and her parents held a successful welcome party for Ritah’s husband at her parents home.

It should be noted that Ritah jetted into the country a few days ago for a six week visit together with her

husband.

About Post Author

Writer editor Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts