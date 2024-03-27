The recent hashtag #UgandaParliamentExhibition raging on X (formerly Twitter), has revealed sordid details about Speaker Anita Among’s seemingly opulent lifestyle that has left the nation shocked.

The public believes this is taxpayers’ money.

But our sources have told us that, even before entering parliament, Among has always lived large.

That the only taxpayers’ money she uses is that allocated to her in the budget to do parliament work. Period! Outside that, it’s her own.

These sources say beyond parliamentary work, she has had her own money and even brags about it to close associates.

For instance, she revealed to a close source to us that her secondary school only (Bukedea Comprehensive School) gives her shs2bn in net profits annually. The school boasts of over 2000 children.

She founded this school in 2017 before joining politics and more so the higher table (Speakership). Her other sources of income include a radio, Skills Centre among others which were all established before becoming a Speaker.

Those close to her say she always tells them that she established all these projects long before she became a Speaker.

“She resents living a miserable life. She has tirelessly worked for them,” another insider in her camp intimated, adding that even in the opposition FDC party where she belonged, everyone can testify how she used to heavily fund party activities during her time there before crossing to NRM.

Sources close to her say she also buys the fashionable dresses she has recently become synonymous with using her own money.

The clothing allocation in the parliament budget goes into buying the ceremonial expensive wigs, gowns, etc for the Speaker, Deputy, Clerk, and sergeant at arms among others which are normally donned during plenary.

All these, as a must, are expensively bought from Common House Shop in London, UK under Common Wealth protocols.

Sources however admit that sometimes parliament pays for the Speaker’s clothing but she never gets involved directly.

“She only stops at seeing people requesting to take measurements from her and later sees clothes being delivered. Her security team also benefits from this budget. They normally buy raincoats, tents, and others,” an insider observed.

The Speaker’s source of income was partly corroborated by President Museveni last Saturday during the commissioning of her new projects—Bukedea Teaching Hospital and College of Health Sciences.

The President revealed that when he arrived at the facility, he briefly interrogated the Speaker on the source of income which she used to set up such a magnificent facility.

“She is very active and innovative but also listens to parents. When we were there, I was interrogating her about where she gets the money from, then she reminded me that I supported her with the money for the school. I said okay if I supported the school how about this one here because I don’t want my children to be in debts and corruption? She told me at the school they charge fees and it’s that money they used to build the teaching hospital,” he said.

“She has given me a quick accountability here. I’m really happy. I want to congratulate her for being active and careful. At the medical school she offers free medical care to pregnant mothers and children and the men pay, which is a very good initiative.”

President Museveni also commended Among for changing the landscape of the area, explaining that prior, the place was a market, but he ordered the local government to give the Speaker land so that she can add value to it.

“She has changed the landscape here and created employment for many. This is an innovative and imaginative young person using innovative ways to solve problems.”

On her part, Among thanked President Museveni for supporting and keeping her dreams alive. She said the President supported her financially to set up Bukedea Comprehensive School in memory of her late father.

“That school is out of you, Your Excellency. As of today, we have 2,000 students in that school. We have a vocational and teaching school and now we have a hospital. The hospital has come out of the secondary school, and I want to thank you for all your support,” the Speaker said.

“Because of the support you gave to us as Anita Foundation, we have been able to ensure that that hospital supports the community and because it supports the community that leads us to the money economy. We are treating people for free using the money we get from the school.”

Museveni further commended the Speaker for being a very active and innovative cadre who aims at transforming the lives of Ugandans through constructive projects.

