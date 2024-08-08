‘I would prefer to borrow a suit rather than have Parliament fund one for me,’ Deputy Speaker Tayebwa

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has refuted claims that Parliament is using taxpayers’ money to purchase luxurious suits and dresses for its leadership.

Tayebwa clarified that the public funds allocated to his office are used solely for wigs and coats worn during parliamentary sessions.

“I would prefer to borrow a beautiful suit rather than have Parliament fund one for me. I am well compensated by Parliament and do not need additional clothing allowances from them. However, since you don’t have a wig, I can’t borrow one from you,” Tayebwa remarked.

His comments followed concerns raised by Denis Oguzu (Maracha East) during the Plenary sitting on August 6, 2024.

Oguzu sought clarification on reports suggesting that the budget includes a line item for clothing and bedding for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

He criticized this expenditure as inappropriate, especially in light of a recent protest where a girl claimed her mother died due to lack of access to intensive care and medical evacuation.

Oguzu said, “I saw a placard from a girl whose mother died because she couldn’t afford intensive care or medical evacuation. The placard criticized Parliament for spending on clothing instead of addressing healthcare needs. This criticism feels like an indictment of Parliament and amounts to blackmail. Can we clarify the budget for clothing for our Presiding Officers?”

In response, Tayebwa explained that while there is a budget line for clothing and bedding associated with the offices of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, these funds are used primarily for the attire of parliamentary staff, including Protocol Officers who represent Parliament’s image.

“There is indeed a budget line for clothing and bedding under the Parliamentary Commission. However, apart from the wigs and gowns, Parliament has never purchased any clothing for me. I followed up on this and found that the funds are used to maintain a professional appearance for our Protocol Officers,” Tayebwa said.

WIDER PICTURE

Sources we talked to and very close to Speaker Anita Among told us that, even before entering parliament, Among has always lived large.

She reportedly uses money for parliament to do parliament work. Period! Outside that, it’s her own. We are told her secondary school only (Bukedea Comprehensive School) gives her shs2bn in net profits annually. She founded this school in 2017 before joining politics and more so the higher table (Speakership). Her other riches include a hospital, radio, Skills Centre among others which were all established before becoming Speaker.

Those close to her say she always tells them that she established all those projects including her recently unveiled mansion to cater for her after office life (read retirement).

“She resents living a miserable life. She has tirelessly worked for them,” another insider in her camp intimated, adding that even in FDC, everyone can testify how she used to heavily fund party activities during her time there before crossing to NRM.

Sources close to her say she also buys the fashionable dresses she has recently become synonymous with using her own money.

That the clothing allocation in parliament budget goes into buying the ceremonial expensive wigs, gowns, etc for the Speaker, Deputy, Clerk, sergeant at arms among others which are normally donned during plenary.

All these, as a must, are expensively bought from Common House Shop in London, UK under CommonWealth protocols.

Sources however admit that sometimes parliament pays for the Speaker’s clothing but she never gets involved directly.

“She only stops at seeing people requesting to take measurements from her and later sees clothes being delivered. Her security team also benefits from this budget. They normally buy raincoats, tents and others,” an insider observed.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author