ICEA LION pays tribute to longest serving employee as it toasts to 25 years in Uganda

In a grand celebration at Mestil Hotel Kampala, ICEA LION Group commemorated its 25th anniversary in Uganda.

Industry leaders, employees, and stakeholders gathered to reflect on the company’s remarkable journey marked by growth, innovation, and a strong commitment to sustainability.

ICEA LION’s history in Uganda is one of remarkable transformation. Over the past 25 years, the company has not only expanded its product offerings but has also made significant contributions to the insurance industry’s development.

The company has played a crucial role in de-risking the economy, providing financial security to businesses and individuals alike.

One of the highlights of the event was the special tribute to David Opiokello, one of ICEA LION’s longest-serving directors. For 18 years, Mr. Opiokello’s dedication has been instrumental to the company’s success. His tenure embodies ICEA LION’s unwavering commitment to leadership excellence.

“We are incredibly grateful for David’s 18 years of service,” said Emmanuel Mwaka, CEO of ICEA Life Assurance. “His leadership and expertise have been invaluable in shaping ICEA LION into the successful company it is today.”

David Opiokello’s journey with ICEA LION has been transformative not only for the company but also for himself. Joining the company at a pivotal time, David has grown alongside ICEA LION, contributing to its strategic vision and operational success.

“I have had the privilege of serving on many boards, but my time at ICEA LION has been the most rewarding and enjoyable. As a board member, it is crucial to be deliberate because the choices you make have a significant impact on others,” David shared.

ICEA LION’s impact extends beyond financial services. The company is a pioneer in environmental sustainability, being a founding signatory of the Principles of Sustainable Insurance and the Nairobi Declaration. At the celebration, guests were gifted plants, a gesture that underscores ICEA LION’s dedication to reducing carbon footprints. This initiative is part of a larger project where the company plans to plant one million trees in partnership with primary schools across Uganda.

“We aim to foster a culture of environmental stewardship among young children,” said Mwaka.

The company’s resilience was particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. ICEA LION demonstrated exceptional customer care by allowing clients to stay insured without making premium payments during the crisis. “ICEA LION offered to cover customers without premium payments, allowing them to stay insured during tough times,” Mwaka said. “We have supported businesses affected by floods and other disasters, ensuring they can reboot and continue thriving.”

Innovation remains a cornerstone of ICEA LION’s strategy. The company has been at the forefront of addressing emerging risks, including cybersecurity. Despite the nascent nature of cybersecurity insurance in Uganda, ICEA LION has positioned itself as a leader in this domain. They have established partnerships with global players to offer comprehensive cybersecurity coverage, providing much-needed security for businesses facing digital threats.

The event also highlighted the company’s commitment to talent development. In its early years, ICEA LION invested heavily in building local capacity, a strategy that has paid off with a new generation of well-trained professionals leading the industry. “Today, the company stands on the shoulders of a new generation of well-trained professionals,” said Mwaka. This investment in human capital has been crucial for the company’s sustained growth and success.

ICEA LION has also been instrumental in shaping industry policies. “We advise regulators and Parliament to develop policies that facilitate financial deepening,” Mwaka added. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone understands the importance of insurance in securing their financial future.”

As ICEA LION celebrates its 25th anniversary, the company looks forward to the next years to come. “Reflecting on how ICEA LION has made time count, here we are 25 years strong as a trusted financial provider in East Africa. Today, we look forward at our trail, considering what has worked and what needs to be improved” Ambrose Kibuuka, CEO, ICEA LION General.

