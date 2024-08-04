ICT Ministry admits blowing sh1bn on 2 posh vehicles

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has admitted blowing about sh1bn on purchase of vehicle(s).

However, it denies spending the entire amount on one vehicle as reported by ChimpReports.

A clarification issued by the Ministry indicates that ‘two vehicles and not one’ were procured.

The number plates of the two procured vehicles are UG 0057N and UG 0058N.

Earlier reports had suggested that the Auditor General is investigating circumstances under which the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT, Dr Aminah Zawedde authorised payment of almost Shs 1bn to procure a vehicle from a car bond in Kampala.

It was reported that on August 31, 2022, Zawedde paid Cadam Enterprises Shs 965m for the supply of a posh Toyota Land Cruiser LC 300 VX to the Ministry of ICT something that reportedly raised eyebrows among car dealers who questioned the inflated price.

“The procurement process was open bidding and strictly adhered to the guidelines set by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA), and contracts were cleared by the office of the Solicitor General. It is therefore worth noting that due process was followed,” the clarification notice reads in part.

The Ministry further pledged commitment to the principles of open government of openness, transparency and accountability.

“We value our media stakeholders for their interest in what we do and vigilance to such public procurements. Your scrutiny is essential in upholding the standards and integrity of public services.”

