ICT Ministry refutes False ,Misleading reports on Non-Tax Revenue Utilization

Dr Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, has made a statement regarding the circulating media reports on Non-Tax Revenue Utilization at the ministry.

FULL STATEMENT

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has noted with concern malicious online media reports regarding a September 2023 request to utilize the Non-Tax Revenue (NTR) collected by one of our line agencies.

This is to CLARIFY that the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development early this year granted approval for use of the funds to the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance in execution of its activities.

Therefore, the claims that the ministry was stopped from using the said resources are UNTRUE.

The Ministry of ICT is committed to the principles of transparency, accountability, and efficient resource management. We uphold these standards to ensure that all expenditures are managed prudently.

We implore our media stakeholders to REFRAIN from defamatory attacks of any form on our officials and encourage constructive dialogue.

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance remains open to sharing information with the public and media, in line with our commitment to open government principles.

